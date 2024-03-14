Wednesday night fever





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One down, four to go.

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team still has a massive challenge trying to win the SEC Tournament to gain the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid, but the Razorbacks took the first step by beating Vanderbilt 90-85 in overtime on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Arkansas (16-16) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half, blew an eight-point lead with less than two minutes left in regulation, then regrouped in overtime to extend its season at least one more game.

The Razorbacks are trying to become the first team to win five SEC Tournament games.

"It just feels good to be able to play another game with the guys," Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark said. "Going back to the hotel, watching film. Happy we get to do that again."

The Razorbacks advanced to play No. 15 South Carolina (25-6), the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament, this afternoon in a second-round game.

"I think our team is full of resilient guys," Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle said. "We want to keep fighting."

After Vanderbilt senior guard Ezra Manjon hit a floater with one second left in regulation to tie the game 78-78 and send it to overtime, Battle took over.

Battle scored seven points in overtime starting with two free throws that tied it 80-80.

Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile then hit a three-pointer to give the Razorbacks the lead for good at 83-80.

Battle's three-point play made it 88-81, then he scored on a driving basket to put the Razorbacks ahead 90-85 with 18 seconds left.

Manjon missed a three-point attempt with 10 seconds left and Arkansas senior forward Makhi Mitchell got the rebound to finally secure the victory.

Battle led the Razorbacks with 24 points and hit 13 of 14 free throws.

"He did what he does," said Mark, who had 18 points. "He got to the rack. He played aggressive. Got to the free throw line. Made plays. It was good for us down the stretch."

Battle scored 36 points two weeks ago when Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 85-82 at Walton Arena.

"I mean, he's a tough cover, man," Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "We had no answer for him.

"Luckily he had a slow start in the first half. That's why we were able to get some separation.

"He showed in the second half exactly what he's capable of. He made plays, made jump shots.

"Definitely in that overtime, Khalif got downhill."

Battle, who averaged 28 points in his previous seven games with a career-high 42 against Missouri, smiled when asked about his mindset in overtime.

"I really wasn't thinking," Battle said. "I was just playing."

Brazile had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, Mitchell had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots and senior guard Davonte Davis added 12 points.

"A lot of guys stepped up," Battle said. "Everybody chipped in. It was a great team win."

The Razorbacks, who trailed by 15 points at 51-36 with 16:55 left, overcame their largest deficit to win since beating Auburn 75-73 in 2021 at Walton Arena after the Tigers led by 19 points in the first half.

"Just a tale of two halves," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought first half offensively, defensively, we did not play up to the way we've played over the last couple weeks.

"Halftime was good for us. I thought the team regrouped. I thought second half was the exact opposite of what we saw in the first half.

"Much better offense, much better defense. Played with more intensity."

Battle's two free throws with 2:11 left in regulation gave the Razorbacks a 76-68 lead, but the Commodores didn't quit.

"Give Vandy credit for that comeback under a-minute-and-a-half to go," Musselman said. "Give our guys a lot of credit for regrouping after halftime and the way we played the first 20 minutes of the game."

The Commodores outscored the Razorbacks 21-6 the final 8:04 of the first half and took a 41-27 lead on Manjon's jumper that beat the halftime buzzer.

"Obviously we didn't play up to our standards in the first half," Brazile said. "To be able to regroup and survive, nobody wanted to go home. So it was a good turnout."

Manjon led Vanderbilt (9-23) with 29 points. Ven-Allen Lubin added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

"I thought it was a great game," Stackhouse said. "Our guys really competed.

"We knew when we got a lead in the first half that Arkansas was still a very dangerous team. They showed it in the second half."

The Razorbacks hit 23 of 26 free throws compared to 13 of 21 for Vanderbilt.

Arkansas also outscored the Commodores on three-pointers, hitting 9 of 25 to 6 of 15 for Vanderbilt.

Brazile hit 3 of 6 three-pointers, Davis 2 of 3, Mark 2 of 6 and Battle 1 of 5.

"I thought we played the percentages in some situations and they stepped up and made 'em," Stackhouse said. "Brazile made some big shots for them. Davis, not known as an outside shooter, made two threes when we went to the zone to try to keep them on the perimeter a little bit more.

"They just stepped up and made plays. They got a little separation. We kept battling.

"In overtime they made a few more plays than we did."

Mark said the key to Arkansas' comeback in the second half wasn't complicated.

"Just playing hard," Mark said. "I think that's what started us off, playing hard, us being connected on defense and offense.

"It was good for us. Able to let us survive another day."

Battle seemed almost offended when asked whether Arkansas will have enough in the tank for South Carolina -- which had a first-round bye -- after playing two consecutive overtime games.

The Razorbacks lost at Alabama 92-88 in overtime in the regular-season finale last Saturday.

"It's March. We're not just going to lay down," Battle said. "We still have enough in the tank. Our tank is nowhere near empty.

"We're trying to win five games."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 16-16; Vanderbilt 9-23

STARS Arkansas' Khalif Battle (24 points), Tramon Mark (18), Makhi Mitchell (18) and Trevon Brazile (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Vanderbilt's Ezra Manjon (29 points) and Ven-Allen Lubin (21 points, 10 rebounds).

KEY STATS Arkansas made 23 of 26 free throws (88.5%) to Vandy's 13 of 21 (61.9%) and the Hogs shot 6 of 13 from three-point range (46.2%) in the second half.





Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell goes up for a shot Wednesday while being guarded by Vanderbilt forward Tasos Kamateros during the second half of the Razorbacks’ victory over the Commodores. Mitchell finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





