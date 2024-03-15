1 person killed, another injured in crash on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock

One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock on Friday morning, a preliminary report from Little Rock police states.

Witherspoon Jania, 22, of Alexander was killed around 9:06 a.m. Friday when the 2000 Honda Accord she was driving west in the 5400 block of Stagecoach Road struck a light pole, the report states.

A passenger in the Honda, 20-year-old Houston Jania of Little Rock, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time, an officer investigating the crash reported.