Avett Brothers set September tour stop in Little Rock

Folk rock band The Avett Brothers perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave.

Jamestown Revival will be the opening act. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets -- $47-$97 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. March 22. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

The band consists of brothers Scott Avett (banjo, lead vocals, guitar, piano, kick-drum) and Seth Avett (guitar, lead vocals, piano, hi-hat), with Bob Crawford (double bass, electric bass, violin, backing vocals) and Joe Kwon (cello, backing vocals).

Their tour, which just added a dozen more amphitheater and arena dates, starts in April and now runs through November. It's in support of their forthcoming album, "Love of a Girl," due out May 17, their first new release in five years.