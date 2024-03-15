Corps of Engineers issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River in wake of Thursday storms

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock have issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state Thursday.

According to a news release from the agency, the flow on the river has exceeded the 70,000-cubic-feet-per-second threshold to trigger the advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Current flows at Ozark are near 85,000, with a crest greater than 90,000 cubic feet per second expected over the next few days, the release said.

Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows, the agency said in the release.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Little Rock District's mobile App, which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.

Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on X (Twitter) at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.