Fatal rockfall hits Australian gold mine

SYDNEY -- Falling rocks inside a gold mine in Australia killed one worker and left another with life-threatening injuries, rescuers said.

Another 29 workers inside the mine when the collapse happened Wednesday took refuge in a safety pod and later returned to the surface, Victoria state police said.

The two miners were trapped by the falling rocks late in the afternoon about 1.9 miles underground in the Ballarat Gold Mine, northwest of Melbourne.

A 21-year-old worker needed emergency medical treatment for lower body injuries before he could be removed from the mine about four hours later and was airlifted to a hospital, police said in a statement. The body of the 37-year-old man who died was recovered by mine rescue personnel early Thursday.

The mine has been shut down, and the state police said they would prepare a report for the coroner, while the local safety regulator also will investigate.

GPS on U.K. official's plane jammed

LONDON -- A plane carrying British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps had its satellite signal jammed as it flew near Russian territory, the government said Thursday.

The government said the Royal Air Force jet carrying Shapps, officials and journalists "temporarily experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad" on a flight from Poland to the U.K.

The Times of London, whose reporter was onboard, said that for about 30 minutes mobile phones couldn't connect to the internet and the aircraft was forced to use alternative methods to determine its location.

Shapps visited Poland on Wednesday to see U.K. troops participating in a large NATO exercise, Steadfast Defender.

Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania, home to the Russian navy's Baltic Fleet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson, Dave Pares, said "the jamming didn't threaten the safety of the aircraft at any point." He said it was not unusual for aircraft to experience electronic jamming near Kaliningrad.

Western officials say Russia has significant electronic warfare capabilities based in Kaliningrad.

EU dispute over Hungarian funds flares

BRUSSELS -- The European Union was embroiled in a legal standoff Thursday between its legislature and its executive Commission over the release of billions in frozen funds to the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a time when his consent was essential for a deal to open EU membership talks with Ukraine.

Parliamentarians from several groups said the necessary democratic and rule of law commitments needed to release more than $11 billion in funds were not met by Orban when they were unfrozen in December. They claimed the approval by the Commission was a mere bargaining chip to make sure the populist leader would lift his long-standing objections to opening the talks with Ukraine.

One day after the funds were approved, Orban made a stunning reversal at a summit of EU leaders in December and by letting his time window to oppose the decision lapse, paved the way for it to proceed.

As a result, the parliament took the exceptional step to sue the Commission in what could amount to an unseemly legal fight right during the heat of the campaign for the June 6-9 EU elections.

The Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen has denied allegations that this amounted to a trade-off. "The Commission considers that it acted in full compliance with EU law and will defend its decision before the EU courts," said EU Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand.

Undersea cable woes disrupt African net

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A dozen countries across Africa suffered a major internet outage on Thursday as multiple undersea telecommunication cables reported failures, network operators and internet watch groups said.

The MTN Group, one of Africa's largest network providers, said the ongoing disruptions were a result of failures in multiple major undersea cables. "Our operations are actively working to reroute traffic through alternative network paths," the South African company said in a statement.

Network disruptions caused by cable damage have occurred in Africa in recent years. However, "today's disruption points to something larger [and] this is amongst the most severe," said Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks, a group that documents internet disruptions around the world.

The cause of the failure was not immediately clear.

There were fears of disruption of essential services in worst-hit countries like Ivory Coast where the disruption was severe. Africa leads mobile device web traffic in the world, with many of the continent's businesses relying on the internet to deliver services to their customers.

Internet analysis firm Cloudflare reported a pattern in the timing of the disruptions that heavily affected at least 10 countries in West Africa, including Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso.

South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho were also affected.

