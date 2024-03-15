Former Arkansas lieutenant governor arrested in connection with drunken driving in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A former Arkansas lieutenant governor was arrested last week in connection with drunken driving after crashing his car in Springdale, according to a police report.

Mark Alan Darr, 50, of Johnson was arrested about 6:45 p.m. March 7 by Springdale police in connection with driving while intoxicated, having an open alcohol container in his vehicle and refusing a sobriety test.

According to a report, police responded to a call of an auto accident at 4566 Powell St. The caller said she heard a vehicle crash in front of her home. She told police the vehicle was on its side in the ditch.

As officers helped Darr from the 2022 Hyundai Tucson he was driving, they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and found a bottle of vodka in the console.

Darr told police he'd had one drink, according to the report. He then told police he had been drinking at a friend's house. Darr also told police a deer had run in front of him before the crash.

Officers administered two different field sobriety tests, which Darr failed, according to the report. At the police station, Darr refused a breath test.

Darr was arrested and given an April 9 court date.

Darr was lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2014. On Feb. 1, 2014, under sanction for ethics violations involving illegal use of campaign funds, Darr resigned as lieutenant governor.