FYI Calendar: Virtually visit Cambodia, India, England and France this weekend

Today

Gallery Concert -- With Korey McKelvy, 5:30 p.m., Art deCentrale, 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. Tickets at tickettailor.com.

Exhibition Opening Talk -- For "Exquisite Creatures" with Christopher Marley, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Anniversary Celebration -- With art by Ellie Richards plus artisanal cheeses, cured meats, wines and gourmet accompaniments, 6 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $100. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Something Rotten" -- Produced by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. today, 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$20. csafortsmith.org/something-rotten-tickets or call 434-2020.

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 7 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library; 2 p.m. Sunday at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 at The Medium; $5-$10 suggested donation at other locations; non-perishable food donations accepted at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. NWA Audio Theater on Facebook.

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Irish dance with Rince Arkansas, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Birding -- With Christian Cooper, 11 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bakery District Street Fest -- With music, food, entertainment, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. Email rtesta@bakeryfs.com.

Creature Fest -- Learn about science and the natural world of animals, bugs and beyond, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafts & Cult Classics -- Work on a craft project while watching "Clue," 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

TuLA: The Balance of Life -- With modern and classical Indian music, dance, and costume, 4 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Presented by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance & Ovations Plus. $10-$12. flipcause.com.

"Putting It Together" -- A Sondheim revue, 7 p.m., Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies (Walmart Auditorium) at NWACC in Bentonville. $10-$20. artsonepresents.org/putting-it-together.

NWA Film Club -- "The Sword & The Sorcerer" with pre-movie music by Tyler Stenson, 7:30 p.m., Boston Mountain Brewing in Fayetteville. $5. 332-4103.

U.S. Navy Sea Chanters -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free, but tickets required. waltonartscenter.org or 443-5600.

Sunday

St. Patrick's Day Tea -- 1 p.m., Clayton House in Fort Smith. $30. 783-3000.

Membership Day -- With speaker Brooks Blevins & music by Southern Strings, 1:15 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335, bellavistamuseum.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With guitarist Travis Bowman, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

