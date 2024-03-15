In the News

Arthur "Jack" Schubert, 80, of Vaughn, Mont., pleaded guilty to federal felony wildlife trafficking charges after being accused of a decadelong conspiracy to illegally use tissue and testicles from wild sheep killed by hunters in central Asia and the U.S. to breed "giant" hybrid sheep for sale to private hunting preserves in Texas, including one he named the "Montana Mountain King" which was used to impregnate dozens of ewes.

Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, was ruled by a British high court to not be the man behind "Satoshi Nakamoto," the pseudonym used by the creator of the bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Nathan Jones, a 19-year-old from Virginia, is accused of trying to open the cockpit door three separate times during an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to an affidavit filed by a federal air marshal.

Shayne Dickson, a pilot with the California Highway Patrol, said "we didn't want to tempt fate," as he and his partner discovered a swarm of bees on the nose of their helicopter, leading to a local beekeeper relocating the hive once the queen bee was caged.

Michael Christian Green, of Pearl, Miss., was revealed to have lost his job as a police officer after he forced an inmate to lick urine off of a jail cell floor, according to a federal charge filed against him.

Jon Culverhouse, curator for the Burghley House near Peterborough, England, said the marble head of a woman from the Roman era discovered in a shallow grave nearby "was very likely acquired by Bronlow Cecil, the ninth Earl of Exeter, on a trip to Italy in the 1760s."

Pope Francis revealed "I truly do not have any cause serious enough to make me think of resigning," as part of his upcoming memoir had excerpts published in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Asa Ellerup, the wife of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann, said, "I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve," and still visits him despite pending divorce proceedings.

Andres Salazar, a 28-year-old former jail officer from Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced to two years in prison for smuggling drugs into the facility that he worked at after being arrested in November of 2022.