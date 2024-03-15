Johnson County Graphic raises rates, adds reporter in bid for survival

Today at 5:10 p.m.

by Aaron Gettinger

Left to right, Johnson County Graphic employees Janice Penix, Stephanie Baker, Wanda Williams, Megan Wylie, Sharla Norris and Gerald Sanders outside their office, 203 E. Cherry St. in Clarksville, Feb. 16
Left to right, Johnson County Graphic employees Janice Penix, Stephanie Baker, Wanda Williams, Megan Wylie, Sharla Norris and Gerald Sanders outside their office, 203 E. Cherry St. in Clarksville, Feb. 16

CLARKSVILLE -- Ten years since it last saw a profit, the weekly Johnson County Graphic has alerted subscribers that the newspaper is in danger of closing, if increased rates for advertising and subscriptions don't put it back in the black.

A

