Cleaning for eclipse

So we all know there is an eclipse coming, right? Lots of planning and creative stuff have been announced related to that, but yet ... nary a word have I read about any concerted effort to deal with the pervasive problem of litter in the so-called "Natural State."

There's nothing natural about Styrofoam and plastic bags, so what to do? If the predicted arrival of several million people actually happens, then those folks will be adding to the problem, especially when they see that we locals don't seem to care how littered we already are.

I'm sure there are oodles of commissions, bureaus, agencies, departments and so forth that have mission statements that concern themselves with the matter of litter, but yet ...

There could be campaigns to go out and pick it up if anyone in these places actually cared what the tourists thought about this state, right? At least, one might think the trusties in the jails and prisons would be taken out and do their part.

Some things just passeth all understanding.

JACK W. HILL

Bismarck

It stands to reason ...

If a frozen human embryo is considered to be a person, is a roll of frozen cookie dough a cookie?

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Birds of a feather …

I don’t know if Alonza Jiles is guilty of the heinous allegations against him at The Lord’s Ranch. Empress Sarah and her cabal are quick to condemn Jiles before any trial or conviction. The glaring contradiction here is that they support and adore Donald J. Trump, whose abominable history of boasting about freely abusing women, lying about and to the American people, denigrating heroic military service members, and countless other atrocities are well-known. They know what a foul reputation he has and still praise him as the best person to be leader of this country.

It’s said that birds of a feather flock together. and it seems the gutless wonders who represent Arkansas have sold their integrity to remain vassals of such a disreputable would-be autocrat as Trump is. It is tragic that what one would hope are enlightened people have fallen for such deceit by “evangelicals” who are sullying the name of Christ.

Empress Sarah, using her deviousness and veto-proof cabal, has all taxpayers now subsidizing private religious schools, whether we are believers or not. Most rednecks haven’t a clue that parochial means religious, so she sneaked that past folks who’ve fought it for decades. Your kids are sentenced to 75 hours of required but uncompensated “community service” to graduate. That’s slavery. Where is the pro bono lawyer with guts enough to file a suit to stop it? Voluntary—good; compulsory—illegal. These hypocrites are holding us to Republican law that is not even that, but Trumpist garbage.

The empress orders that our schools not teach the full factual history of our state and nation. She allows only what her vassal Jacob Oliva approves and he only approves what garbaged-up schools have taught as history for decades. That was peddled as facts but has always been either wrong or incomplete. She knows that uninformed people are much easier to control and manipulate. So she’s demanding compulsory ignorance. That ensures that the under-educated in the Dear Old South will still vote for her idol, D.J. Trump. What they’re not allowed to learn will continue to work to the advantage of would-be autocrats like her.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Keep up good fight

Thanks to Sean Clancy for his superb tribute to newspaper veteran Mickey Doyle in Paper Trails. Designers and copy editors like Mickey are the unsung heroes of the newsroom—working nights, weekends and holidays to keep us informed.

Mickey was one of the best. I count it as a privilege to have worked with him and so many other talented individuals during my years on the Democrat-Gazette night crew. Mickey’s passing on March 1 was a loss for all of us who rely on the paper for its exemplary news coverage. There is no doubt, though, that his colleagues will continue to keep up the good fight.

My thanks—and condolences—to all of them.

SCOTT CHRISTIAN

Little Rock