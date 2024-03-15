Local Sports Roundup

Wednesday's late games

SOFTBALL

Rogers 8, Bentonville West 2 The Lady Mounties (6-1, 4-1 6A-West) scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie and pick up a 6A-West Conference win Wednesday. Ava Johnson went 3-for-4 and scored a run and also picked up the complete-game victory in the circle. She allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out 12 and did not walk a batter. Mak Fithian also added three hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in a run for Rogers. Taylyn Jackson and Dahana Tuomala added two hits each. Jackson drove in three runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Harrison 3, Greenwood 1 Liani Cash, Julia Nascimento and Erin Pratt all scored goals for the Lady Goblins in a 5A-West Conference victory. Harrison improved to 5-0-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Abbey Gatesman scored the lone goal for Greenwood (2-3, 1-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Greenwood 1, Harrison 0 Bodey Steinfeldt scored the match's only goal as the Bulldogs defeated the Goblins in a 5A-West Conference boys game. Greenwood improved to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in league play, while Harrison fell to 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-1.

Tuesday's late games

GIRLS SOCCER

Harrison 3, Mountian Home 0 Tucker Webb, Miranda Jones and Brennan Steinman all scored goals for Harrison in a clean sheet victory at Mountain Home.

BOYS SOCCER

Harrison 1, Mountain Home 1 Kale Thomason scored a first half goal but Mountain Home got the equalizer from Garrett Barr in the second half as the 5A-West match ended in a draw.