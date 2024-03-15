Mountain View man sentenced to 60 years for killings of parents, 2 neighbors

A Mountain View man pleaded guilty to four counts of murder Thursday in the April 2022 killing of his parents and two neighbors, and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, an Arkansas State Police news release states.

Donnie Lee Trammell, 56, admitted in Stone County Circuit Court to shooting his parents -- William Clinton Trammell, 75, and Sharon Trammell, 72 -- and neighbors Shirley Watters, 77, and James Watters, 55, whom Stone County deputies found dead of gunshot wounds several hours apart on April 21, 2022, the release states.

Trammell, who had been arrested on unrelated patrol violations, was charged with the deaths in May 2022 after the sheriff's office asked state police investigators to take up the case.