Names and Faces

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon lost his new show before it even began as Elon Musk canceled "The Don Lemon Show" that was set to air on X, formerly Twitter, before its first episode was shown. Lemon had interviewed Musk and was set to release both audio and video versions of the interview over podcast and YouTube. In a video posted to X, Lemon declared that "Elon Musk is mad at me." While not going into specifics, Lemon wrote that "throughout our conversation, I kept reiterating to him that although it was tense at times, I thought it was good for people to see and hear our exchange and that they would learn from our conversation." He added, "but apparently free speech absolutism doesn't apply when it comes to questions about him from people like me." A clip played later on CNN showed Lemon asking Musk if he believed that he and X held any responsibility to moderate hate speech on X, with Musk saying he doesn't have to answer questions from reporters. "The only reason I'm in this interview is because you're on the X platform and you asked for it," Musk said, "otherwise I would not be doing this interview."

Pierce Brosnan, an actor most famous for portraying secret agent James Bond in movies, pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to Yellowstone National Park in November. Brosnan, who called in to the court hearing, was given a $500 fine and ordered to donate $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever -- a nonprofit organization that supports the park -- by April 1, according to court records. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick dismissed a second petty offense for violating closures and use limits. Brosnan, 70, walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana border, on Nov. 1 according to citations. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming has said that Brosnan was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work. Mammoth Terraces is a scenic area of hot springs bubbling out from a hillside. Going out-of-bounds in areas near the hot springs can be dangerous, as there are people every year who get burned by going off of trails and getting too close to the thermal waters.

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. Elon Musk abruptly canceled "The Don Lemon Show," a talk show on the social network X, after its former CNN anchor host recorded an interview with the billionaire for its first episode. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)



Pierce Brosnan poses at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





