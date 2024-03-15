Arvest CEO Sabin

now bank's chairman

Arvest Bank announced Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sabin has been named chairman of the Fayetteville-based lender. Sabin will remain CEO.

Jim Walton, who has served as chairman of the board for both the bank and Arvest Bank Group, a holding company, appointed Sabin. Walton will remain active as a board member for Arvest Bank and as chairman of Arvest Bank Group.

As bank chairman, Sabin will lead the board of directors and be responsible for the company's strategic direction and management.

Matt Machen, who has served as regional executive for enhanced banking services since 2019, has been named president and chief operating officer of Arvest Bank. Machen will oversee the technology and operations groups as well as direct day-to-day business.

Arvest, a privately held institution owned by the Walton family, has $27 billion in assets with operations in more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

-- Andrew Moreau

Hilton pays $210M

for Graduate Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Graduate Hotels, a lodging brand focused on college campuses, for $210 million.

Hilton will seek to help grow the brand, with Chief Executive Officer Chris Nassetta saying that the addressable market for Graduate is 400 to 500 hotels globally, according to a statement Thursday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. There are currently more than 30 hotels in Graduate's portfolio, including a hotel in Fayetteville that opened in 2019.

Graduate Hotels opened its first locations in Athens, Ga., and Tempe, Ariz., in 2014, according to its website. It focuses on locations near college campuses, including in the U.K. where it has hotels in Oxford and Cambridge.

The deal marks a departure for Hilton, which has generally preferred to develop new brands internally. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter and AJ Capital will continue to own the underlying real estate.

"We have long had a high bar for adding brands to our portfolio ... and Graduate will be another driver of growth for us," Nassetta said in the statement.

-- Bloomberg News

Arkansas Index ends

at 912.00, off 11.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 912.00, down 11.85 points.

"Stocks slipped following a higher than expected PPI reading early in the day but bounced off the lows of the session near the close ahead of the Friday quarterly options and futures expiration as the real estate sector led the decline," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.