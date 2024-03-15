Quick Pick

Quick Pick: It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Springdale, Fort Smith

by Monica Hooper

Piping with the Ozark Bagpiper lines up at 4:30 p.m. today at Odd Soul on Emma Avenue in Springdale, then at 5 p.m. the bagpiper will lead a march from Odd Soul to Bauhaus Biergarten. (Courtesy Photo)
It's St. Patrick's Day weekend in downtown Fort Smith and downtown Springdale.

In Fort Smith, the quest begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with a special scavenger hunt for families during the Farmer's Market between Garrison Avenue and Second Street.

