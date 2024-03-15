Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 106-366 (29%)

LEE'S LOCK Rocket Sanders in the tenth

BEST BET Baton Rouge in the eighth

LONG SHOT Lead Foot in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

SWEET SODDY J*** has a win and runner-up finish in a pair of sprint stake races this winter at Laurel, and he is back sprinting after contesting a fast pace at a mile. DREWMANIA overcame early trouble in a determined victory at Fair Grounds, and his subsequent breezes have been sharp. JUST ASK WATTS broke his maiden by six widening lengths racing on Lasix for the first time, but he must prove himself on a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Sweet Soddy JLeparouxGinter2-1

1 DrewmaniaBealmearBriley5-2

5 Just Ask WattsEsquivelSilva3-1

3 Our KeepsakeJuarezLukas7-2

4 Bourbon AficionadoBejaranoRobertson10-1

6 Kingdom ForceChuanGinter15-1

2 Purse $37,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

POLTERER*** is dropping in class following a front-running allowance victory, and the Oaklawn horse for course loves to win. MAN ON THE MOON was a close second at this level at Churchill, and he was claimed by a winning stable after a strong third-place finish at this distance. T BONES TRICK finished sixth as a post-time favorite, but he is cutting back in distance and may make amends.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 PoltererArrietaCompton9-5

2 Man On the MoonFuentesCalhoun7-2

5 T Bones TrickHernandezRarick4-1

4 TruculentEsquivelCombs6-1

1 One a SpreeVazquezMaker5-1

3 Shacks WayBealmearHewitt12-1

6 R DocCastilloDurham15-1

8 What a CountryHTorresBahena20-1

3 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

INSIGHTFUL MISS** won consecutive races in Kentucky, before breaking slowly on a muddy track in her Oaklawn debut. Moreover, she is dropping in class and appears to have upbeat works for new trainer Thomas Vance. CODE FOR SUCCESS won a fast $50k non-winners-of-two only two races back, and she represents a strong stable. LUCKSME won both of her races in good times last winter, and she is a logical contender if brought back ready by winning track Scott Becker.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Insightful MissBealmearVance4-1

4 Code for SuccessBejaranoHartman2-1

5 LucksmeArrietaBecker3-1

6 Twirling TigressDe La CruzCates5-1

1 The Princess SaysPusacCunningham8-1

7 Molly of StratfordEsquivelContreras6-1

3 VelikiyBowenMcKnight12-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

LEAD FOOT** has been one-paced in three races at the meeting, but he has earned competitive Beyer figures, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. BOURBON ON FIRE rallied to second when dropped to this level last week, and the five-year-old has eight career in-the-money finishes. AUDEN finished eighth as a post-time favorite in his 2024 debut, but he is taking a significant drop and likely wins with a repeat of the race he produced in October at Indiana.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Lead FootChuanShorter6-1

7 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl7-2

10 AudenZimmermanHartman5-2

4 Our Heavenly GiftDe La CruzHornsby4-1

3 ChadronAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 Prince Is My BoyBarbosaRosin12-1

11 Without ObjectionBealmearHartman12-1

1 Reveille ValleyBaileyMcBride15-1

5 Crime ZoneVazquezMason20-1

1a StaufBaileyMcBride15-1

6 Lucky Super NovaAndersonEspinoza30-1

2 Devil's ShadowPusacLoy50-1

5 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

A LA CARTE** has been sprinting competitively at a higher class level, and he is bred top and bottom to carry his speed at least this far. SOUTHERN SUNSET is an experienced two-turn runner with the talent, and he is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time. NOTORIOUS SIXOHTWO possesses excellent sprinter's speed and may lead these past every pole.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 A La CarteTorresDiodoro5-2

10 Southern SunsetEsquivelMcPeek3-1

3 Notorious SixohtwoBejaranoHartman4-1

7 Auto GlideBealmearCompton6-1

6 Mazing MarkZimmermanBriley8-1

1 LivingstonVazquezBroberg12-1

4 ArtwellChuanGarcia12-1

9 Rabbit HoundArrietaBecker12-1

5 Third WatchBarbosaShirer20-1

2 WaldripHernandezRosin20-1

6 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

MO EL GRANDE** had to overcome a poor break from the gate in a deceptively good third-place debut, and he keeps the leading rider. CAPITAL CONNECTION finished third behind an odds-on favorite in his debut at Fair Grounds, despite breaking slow and rushing up to early contention. THIS IS USCAR has a series of encouraging breezes leading up to his first race, and trainer Jordan Blair is having a good meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Mo El GrandeTorresMorse5-2

1 Capital ConnectionSantanaCasse3-1

2 This Is UscarEsquivelBlair5-1

9 Duke of DuvalAsmussenAsmussen7-2

7 BulsworthBejaranoMoquett10-1

8 Hoby CatFuentesAsmussen10-1

3 CharbonQuinonezRosin10-1

4 Indy ChargeArrietaMedina15-1

5 High RansomZimmermanWest30-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

CALRISSIAN*** was forwardly placed in a clear second-place finish against better, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. QUINCY MARKET finished fourth over a wet track in his first start of the meeting, and the second-place finisher came back to win authoritatively. UNSTABLE PRINCE finished with energy in a third-place finish against similar, and the versatile runner broke his maiden at the distance in front-running style.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 CalrissianChuanMatejka8-5

2 Quincy MarketBealmearCompton4-1

5 Unstable PrinceVazquezMartin8-1

12 Humor Me NowAsmussenAsmussen9-2

4 Ain't That a KickZimmermanPetalino12-1

7 Heir to GreatnessTorresBroberg8-1

11 Hard to Come ByArrietaVon Hemel15-1

6 Chrome RunQuinonezMilligan15-1

10 Fetchs BrahmWalesFires20-1

9 AssumptionPusacChleborad30-1

8 Star NationCourtHartlage30-1

1 Mr. Wully BullyHernandezCravens30-1

13 Point BlankHarrFires30-1

8 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BATON ROUGE*** has four months of swift breezes leading up to his debut, and the 4-year-old has a speedy pedigree and a high percentage trainer-rider team. CASTLEWARDEN raced well as a two-time beaten favorite last winter, and powerful connections figure to have him ready to fire. SIMOVIC has finished a competitive second in all three races at the meeting, and he is too talented to remain a maiden for long.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Baton RougeBejaranoHartman7-2

1 CastlewardenTorresCox5-2

5 SimovicArrietaVon Hemel3-1

4 Don CorleoneVazquezMiller5-1

3 LearSantanaAsmussen9-2

7 PinelandLeparouxSchultz15-1

8 Millers RiteBealmearVance15-1

6 Pancake HouseEsquivelBlair20-1

9 Memphis PharoahLanderosBrennan30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3- and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance

TWENTY TO PARK*** was a decisive career debut sprint winner, and he returns to the sprint game following a disappointing route as an even-money favorite. MIDNIGHT TAXES led for better than six furlongs in a second-place route finish, and he is the one to catch. HIT SCENE pressed the pace in a restricted stake before tiring March 2, and the quick gelding is back on bleeder medication Lasix.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Twenty to ParkArrietaShirer8-5

5 Midnight TaxesAsmussenHartman5-2

3 Hit SceneLanderosOwens9-2

4 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel12-1

6 Chez WhizTorresCravens10-1

9 Yaqui ValleySantanaMaker15-1

1 Ready ShoesCastilloWilson15-1

10 HessBejaranoMorse12-1

2 Holus BolusVazquezCreighton20-1

7 I'm an OakPusacLoy30-1

10 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

ROCKET SANDERS**** finished second in an unusually fast maiden race when making his debut in January, and he is adding blinkers and recent workouts have been strong. TASK has finished fast in consecutive second-place finishes, while earning steadily ascending Beyer figures. STRATO flashed speed after a sluggish start in a deceptive debut, and he is another training smartly for his return.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Rocket SandersQuinonezVon Hemel2-1

2 TaskHernandezWitt9-2

4 StratoAsmussenMoquett8-1

5 Ryno WreckerTorresFires10-1

6 Willie CatChuanMorse10-1

7 Two Dollar EddieLeparouxGreen15-1

9 Pearcy RoadWalesRiecken6-1

3 God's CountryEsquivelGonzalez12-1

11 Strike RidgeBejaranoHartman10-1

12 HayahlookatmeBowenMartin20-1

14 MoneystrikeVazquezWilson15-1

8 Clear EchoBealmearStuart20-1

1 Macho StrikerGallardoRosin20-1

13 Bet All the GoldBarbosaSoto30-1