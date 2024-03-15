Thursday's scores
Baseball
Baptist Prep 17, eStem 6
Bradford 17, Brinkley 1
Bryant 4, Little Rock Catholic 3
Caddo Hills 6, Centerpoint 5
Cedar Ridge 9, White County Central 0
Corning 18, Piggott 6
Harrisburg 7-7, Osceola 0-0
Jonesboro 4, Little Rock Central 3
Manila 4, Rivercrest 3
Murfreesboro 11, Ouachita 5
Russellville 10, Clarksville 3
South Side Bee Branch 9, Quitman 0
Walnut Ridge 11, Nettleton 1
West Side Greers Ferry 11, Calico Rock 1
Softball
Arkadelphia 11, Spring Hill 3
Bearden 16, Nevada 1
Brookland 10, Trumann 0
Bryant 11, Bradley 1
Buffalo Island Central 20, Armorel 0
Caddo Hills 12, Centerpoint 1
Carlisle 16, Ouachita 2
DeWitt 15, Camden Harmony Grove 0
Drew Central 24, Dumas 4
Gentry 7, Russellville 5
Greene County Tech 11, East Poinsett County 1
Murfreesboro 13, Emerson 4
Pocahontas 19, Blytheville 0
Rivercrest 19, Manila 4
Riverside 5, Rector 0
Taylor 13, Bismarck 1
Texarkana 12, White Hall 3
West Side Greers Ferry 10, Calico Rock 7
Soccer
Girls
Bauxite 2, De Queen 1
Little Rock Christian 10, Little Rock Parkview 0
Riverview 2, Cave City 1
Boys
Batesville 6, Greene County Tech 0
Crowley's Ridge 4, Buffalo Island Central 2
De Queen 6, Bauxite 0
Fort Smith Northside 0, Fort Smith Southside 0, tie
Little Rock Catholic 1, Bryant 1, tie
Little Rock Central 2, Jonesboro 2, tie
Little Rock Christian 8, Little Rock Parkview 0
Riverview 4, Cave City 1