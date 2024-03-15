Scores

Today at 1:55 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Thursday's scores

Baseball

Baptist Prep 17, eStem 6

Bradford 17, Brinkley 1

Bryant 4, Little Rock Catholic 3

Caddo Hills 6, Centerpoint 5

Cedar Ridge 9, White County Central 0

Corning 18, Piggott 6

Harrisburg 7-7, Osceola 0-0

Jonesboro 4, Little Rock Central 3

Manila 4, Rivercrest 3

Murfreesboro 11, Ouachita 5

Russellville 10, Clarksville 3

South Side Bee Branch 9, Quitman 0

Walnut Ridge 11, Nettleton 1

West Side Greers Ferry 11, Calico Rock 1

Softball

Arkadelphia 11, Spring Hill 3

Bearden 16, Nevada 1

Brookland 10, Trumann 0

Bryant 11, Bradley 1

Buffalo Island Central 20, Armorel 0

Caddo Hills 12, Centerpoint 1

Carlisle 16, Ouachita 2

DeWitt 15, Camden Harmony Grove 0

Drew Central 24, Dumas 4

Gentry 7, Russellville 5

Greene County Tech 11, East Poinsett County 1

Murfreesboro 13, Emerson 4

Pocahontas 19, Blytheville 0

Rivercrest 19, Manila 4

Riverside 5, Rector 0

Taylor 13, Bismarck 1

Texarkana 12, White Hall 3

West Side Greers Ferry 10, Calico Rock 7

Soccer

Girls

Bauxite 2, De Queen 1

Little Rock Christian 10, Little Rock Parkview 0

Riverview 2, Cave City 1

Boys

Batesville 6, Greene County Tech 0

Crowley's Ridge 4, Buffalo Island Central 2

De Queen 6, Bauxite 0

Fort Smith Northside 0, Fort Smith Southside 0, tie

Little Rock Catholic 1, Bryant 1, tie

Little Rock Central 2, Jonesboro 2, tie

Little Rock Christian 8, Little Rock Parkview 0

Riverview 4, Cave City 1

