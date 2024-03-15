Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Drug task force

Kristi Flaherty, 54, of 18524 Arkansas 170 South in Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities and possession of drug paraphernalia. Flaherty was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Randy Richardson, 21, of 600 School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Richardson was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Peter Libby, 37, of 2640 N. Indian Oaks Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Libby was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Samella Green, 33, of 20 W. Forsythia Drive, Apartment 1 in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking, terroristic threatening, fleeing and resisting arrest. Green was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Springdale

Ray Williams, 37, of 1901 Shady Grove Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening. Williams was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Washington County

Pedro Barroso-Perez, 23, of 608 Marty St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Barroso-Perez was released Wednesday from the Washington County Jail on $20,000 bond.