Springdale police: Man who was shot by cop held knife to bystander’s throat

SPRINGDALE -- The man killed Tuesday by a Springdale police officer held a knife to a bystander's throat before being shot, according to a news release.

Springdale police said in the Friday release that video evidence shows Cpl. Danny Wright shoot Dimitri Calvert, 30, after Calvert refused to drop a knife and held it to an uninvolved man's throat.

Police were dispatched about 1:52 p.m. Tuesday to Norfolk Avenue in reference to a person damaging vehicles and threatening people in the neighborhood, according to the news release.

Wright arrived on the scene and found Calvert armed with a knife, according to police. Calvert refused to drop the knife and Wright shot him, according to police.

Calvert was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting to determine whether deadly force was warranted. A Sheriff's Office news release Wednesday said Calvert's body would be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Wright has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Springdale police.

The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, in a separate news release Friday, expressed disappointment the incident resulted in Calvert's death. The group says Calvert and his family needed authorities to de-escalate the situation and seek mental health care for him.

The coalition is planning a demonstration for noon Saturday at 201 W. Spring St. in Springdale to advocate for systemic changes aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.