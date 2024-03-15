COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Philander Smith men set for NAIA opening round

The Philander Smith men's basketball team will play the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Central tonight at the O. Wayne Rollins Center in Williamsburg, Ky., in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament, which it qualified for by winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Panthers, who enter the national tournament as a No. 15 seed, beat Southern University at New Orleans, Talladega (Ala.) College and Dillard (La.) University on their way to the conference title. Tougaloo (Miss.) College also made the NAIA Tournament from the GCAC because it took the regular-season title with a 15-3 record in conference play, one game better than Philander Smith. Tougaloo fell to Dillard in its first game of the conference tournament, but will enter as a No. 10 seed and face the University of Tennessee Southern at 6:30 p.m. Central tonight.

Philander Smith (21-8) rolled through the conference tournament, beating its three opponents by an average of 20.3 points per game. Raymond Reece, a 6-5 sophomore forward, leads the Panthers with 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while 6-1 senior guard Christione Rufus and 6-6 senior forward Derrick Woods average 11.6 and 10.1 points, respectively.

The Panthers will be tasked with slowing down the well-rounded Cumberlands (26-4) offense, which has no players averaging 15 or more points but seven averaging at least nine a game. Jonathan Brown (14.4 points per game), Anthony Johnson (13.5) and J.J. Ramey (13.2) lead the Patriot attack.

If the Panthers pull off a first-round upset, they would face the winner of Marian (Ind.) College and Florida College.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Trusty named girls' Gatorade Player of the Year

Nearly a week after her team made program history by winning a third consecutive girls' basketball state championship, Greenwood's Anna Trusty was honored with a historic achievement of her own.

The senior became the first Lady Bulldog to be named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. The news was announced Thursday morning.

"Oh, my goodness, it's such an honor," Trusty said. "I was shocked honestly when I found out. I was going through the drive-thru at McDonald's, and I got a notification on my phone. I kind of stopped for a second, and I was like there is no way."

The award, which not only recognizes a player's talent on the court but also their academic excellence and their deeds within their respective communities, fits Trusty perfectly. The senior averaged nearly 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for a Greenwood team that finished 28-4 and beat Vilonia in the Class 5A title game on March 8. The 6-0 forward, who was named the most valuable player in that final after scoring 18 points and grabbing 6 rebounds, is a three-time all-state selection as well.

In the classroom, Trusty has a 4.06 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She's also lent her services towards several youth basketball camps and community activities through her church.

"It just feels great," she said of the accolade. "It's a great way to end my senior year so I'm super happy."

-- Erick Taylor