SWAC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT UAPB 82, ALABAMA A&M 72

SWAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

UAPB 82, ALABAMA A&M 74

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff nearly squandered a 23-point, second-half lead, but the Golden Lions survived to beat the Bulldogs and move to the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Zaay Green finished with 32 pints, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for UAPB (17-15), which played without its second-leading scorer in Coriah Beck. However, it dominated for three quarters before fending off a challenge in the final period.

The Golden Lions, who lost 67-59 to Alabama A&M (15-16) in the teams' previous meeting Feb. 19, shot 19 of 31 (61.3%) in the first half, including 10 of 12 (83.3%) from the three-point line, to bust out to a 50-29 lead by halftime. UAPB held a 64-41 advantage by the 2:29 mark of the third quarter and was up 69-49 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game until the Bulldogs came back.

A three-pointer by Amiah Simmons, who finished with 34 points and nine rebounds, began a 25-2 run by Alabama A&M. A steal and layup from Simmons with 1:48 to go in the fourth gave the Bulldogs a 74-71 advantage, but that would be the last time they would score.

Kalia Walker hit two free throws eight seconds after Simmons' bucket to ignite a closing 11-0 run for UAPB, which advanced to face regular-season champion Jackson State at 5:30 p.m. today. The Tigers took both games from the Golden Lions this season.

Walker hit six three-pointers and ended with 22 points for UAPB. Tia Morgan added 10 points. Alisha Wilson and Chynell Mitchell both scored 10 points for Alabama A&M.