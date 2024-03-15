Texarkana School Board hires superintendent with a hometown connection





TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School Board has named Lloyd Jackson as the new superintendent.

During a special meeting Thursday evening, the board approved Jackson after three hours of deliberations.

Jackson, who hails from Texarkana, is chief fundraising officer at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where he has worked since May 2023.

He started his career as an educator teaching mathematics at the high school level in Hot Springs for about 15 years, then moved into administrative positions in the Hot Springs School District, first as as seventh-grade middle school principal (2011-2013) and later as the high school principal (2013-2017).

Jackson worked as a deputy superintendent in the Hot Springs district before moving on to the Kansas City, Mo., school system, where he worked as an assistant superintendent from 2019-2023.

Board President Jesse Buchanan said it was Jackson's passion for education and the district that made him the prime candidate.

"Just his overall energy, enthusiasm and wanting to accept the challenges that we have," Buchanan said.

On LinkedIn, Jackson wrote: "To return to my hometown as superintendent is surreal! I'm excited for students and families as we work to ensure excellence as a district!"

Jackson said in a news release that he was deeply honored to have been chosen as the next superintendent of the Texarkana School District.

"I am committed to working collaboratively with the board, faculty, staff, students, parents and community stakeholders to ensure that [the Texarkana School District] continues to provide an exceptional educational experience for all students," Jackson said. "Together, we will strive to empower our students to reach their full potential and cultivate a culture of lifelong learning."

He was among four finalists. The others were:

Jerry Gibson, League City, Texas, a consultant who previously was superintendent in Galveston, Texas.

Keith McGee of Little Rock, the state-appointed superintendent to the Helena-West Helena School District, in east Arkansas. He had previously served as deputy superintendent in the Little Rock School District and as an assistant superintendent in the North Little Rock School District.

Christopher "Casey" Nichols, Texarkana, Texas, superintendent of the Ashdown School District in Little River County in southwest Arkansas.

In 2022, Jackson was among the finalists for the superintendent's position in the Little Rock School District. The Little Rock School Board eventually hired another finalist, Jermall Wright.

Jackson graduated from Henderson State in 2002 with a degree in mathematics. He earned a master's degree from Henderson State in educational leadership in 2006. His doctoral degree in educational leadership comes from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Texarkana district has an enrollment of 3,758 students, according to the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center.

Buchanan said the next steps for the board and Jackson will be to meet to set goals.

Jackson will start July 1. He is succeeding Becky Kesler, who is retiring.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell and Danny Shameer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



