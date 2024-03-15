Units trade blows leading into break

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks headed into their lengthy spring break with a bang on Thursday, putting on a feisty 72 plays of live tackling with lots of give and take from the offensive and defensive units and a wide variety of standout plays at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Wideout Davion Dozier made the best play of the first five practices of spring, stacking another strong day on top of a standout showing on Tuesday.

The 6-4 redshirt freshman jumped high to make a back-handed, one-hand stab of a catch at the goal-line for a 19-yard touchdown from Malachi Singleton. The highlight-reel catch came against blanket coverage from Dylan Hasz, but it wouldn't have mattered who was in coverage on the unstoppable throw and catch.

That gold-star play had teammates buzzing on both sides of the ball for another couple of plays, though offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was quickly back to business on the next snap.

"It was a fantastic catch today down in the red area," said Coach Sam Pittman, who also provided perspective on how the club has looked through five practices.

"I like the progress we've made ... from January to now," he said. "I do like the progress. I like the team. You guys have been at practice. ... You have to like the feel of the football team. We're starting to find out who can play, what we can do offensively, what we can do defensively."

Almost as impressive as Dozier's one-hand gem was a play that began with quarterback Taylen Green rolling left on the eighth and final play of the first set of snaps for the first offense. Green threw deep down the left sideline for Isaiah Sategna, who had corner Jaylon Braxton and nickel Lorando Johnson right with him. The former Fayetteville High star made the catch in traffic about 25 yards downfield, stayed in bounds and completed the 61-yard touchdown pass to fire up the sideline.

With a misting rain to open the proceedings, the Hogs had bad news out of the gate.

Tight end Luke Hasz had his left ankle stepped on by a running back during individual drills in a freak accident.

Hasz was examined by head athletic trainer Dave Polanski and was withheld from the rest of the workout, though he stayed on his feet and remained engaged.

"He's fine but he has a low ankle sprain," Pittman said.

Not as lucky was his brother, Dylan, who suffered a broken right hand, the opposite of the hand he broke last year. It's likely he'll need pins placed in the hand, Pittman said.

The workout opened with a dud on the wet grass as well, as three of the first four snaps from new center Addison Nichols came in high, low or errant to the 6-6 Green. Then Eric Gregory and Landon Jackson led an all-out surge from the defensive front to collapse the pocket for a "sack" on the fifth play.

Pittman said he was not concerned with the bad snaps.

"You guys have been out at practice, and we haven't had snap issues at all," he said. "It was good to have a little wet ball work."

The offense bounced back quickly, with Green connecting with Sategna for a 10-yard throw over the middle. Braxton was in good coverage on Andrew Armstrong on the next snap, forcing a throw out of bounds, but then Sategna struck with the deep-ball score.

It wasn't all bad for Braxton, who has had a strong start to spring.

On a pass from the 11-yard line he stepped in front of Tyrone Broden crossing in the back of the end zone to intercept Green at the start of a low red zone sequence.

"He's a really good player who is playing with a lot of confidence," Pittman said.

There were plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball and tough red zone running from the entire group of tailbacks, who moved the pile on several occasions to cross the goal plane.

Pittman pointed out a two-play sequence in the red zone for transfer back Ja'Quinden Jackson, a 6-2, 232-pounder.

Jackson took contact near the line of scrimmage at the 8 but dragged defenders down to the 2 for a 6-yard pickup. On the next play, defenders hit him again before the goal plane but he powered in for a touchdown, which offensive tackle Fernando Carmona signaled with two raised hands from his back after making his block.

Tailbacks Isaiah Augustave, Rashod Dubinion and Braylen Russell all had pile-pushing touchdown runs from in close, with Augustave scoring from the 4, Dubinion from the 2 and Russell from the 1.

Russell dragged defenders on a 6-yard gain down to the 5 and Jackson shouted encouragement to Russell to run with lower pads.

Pittman praised strong tackling from the defensive backs in general, and sturdy play from defensive tackle Cam Ball and Landon Jackson, who played both end and tackle on Thursday, as well as the young linebacking corps.

"I keep seeing [Carson] Dean, I keep feeling [Brad] Spence." Pittman said. "You know those two guys, you just see them. [Xavian] Storey had a wonderful play sideline to sideline."

Transfer receiver Jordan Anthony wore a green no-contact jersey on Thursday, though he participated in 7-on-7 and some other drills. Receiver Bryce Stephens was held out with a minor ankle injury.