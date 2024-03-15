Where the candidates stand

T he latest Democratic spin is that Donald Trump has peaked and that fightin' Joe Biden is the new Comeback Kid--a narrative not necessarily supported by facts, but hopes and fantasies.

Democrats are trying to recast the race as a battle between an over-the-hill Trump against a newly energized president who knocked it out of the park in his State of the Union.

The Associated Press seems especially on the Biden bandwagon, writing in a headline that the president is "beginning to barnstorm the country to aggressively sell his vision" to voters.

"Biden's reelection campaign was almost giddy after the speech, vowing to stay on the offensive against Trump," the AP wrote, giddily.

Jill Biden even got into the act, calling Trump "dangerous" and saying he "mocks women's bodies and devalues our existence. And we can't let him win."

The reality is somewhat different.

Just because Biden can stand up for an hour without collapsing like he did in his pumped-up State of the Union address doesn't mean he's on the comeback trail.

Biden actually apologized for calling the alleged murderer of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley an "illegal"--caving to the politically correct liberal terminology which says no one is "illegal."

Biden used the term when confronted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during the SOTU speech, who demanded Biden say the name of Riley. He then complied--sort of--botching her name as "Lincoln" Riley and admitting her alleged killer is "an illegal, that's right."

"I shouldn't have used 'illegal'; it's undocumented," Biden said in an MSNBC interview. "And look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about 'vermin'--the way he talks about these people 'polluting the blood.' I'm not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect."

Does the Biden campaign think that's actually going to help him win over independent voters?

While Trump gets thousands of die-hard supporters to listen to him ramble on for hours, Biden chooses mostly smaller, tightly controlled events like those in New Hampshire on Monday and in Pennsylvania over the weekend, where he held a "kitchen table" meeting. Protesters were kept outside.