Wolfpack remain alive, shock Devils

WASHINGTON -- DJ Horne scored 18 points, including two clutch free throws with 15 seconds left, and North Carolina State ousted No. 11 Duke 74-69 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night.

Kyle Filipowski had 28 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Duke (24-8), but N.C. State big man D.J. Burns Jr. kept him frustrated in the second half as the Wolfpack refused to yield. Tenth-seeded N.C. State needs two more victories to secure an improbable automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Duke heads into the NCAAs on a sour note after dropping its regular-season finale at home to rival North Carolina and then losing its ACC Tournament opener after receiving a bye into the quarterfinals.

Duke trailed the entire second half but had one last chance to steal the game thanks to a bizarre play with 30 seconds left. With his team ahead by five, N.C. State's Ben Middlebrooks missed a dunk and then grabbed at the ball while hanging on the rim. Jared McCain made a technical foul shot for Duke, and although N.C. State (20-14) received possession, Mohamed Diarra missed two free throws and Filipowski cut the lead to two with a layup.

But Filipowski fouled out with 15 seconds left, and Horne's free throws made it 73-69.

Duke was trying to become the first team to repeat as champion of this event since the Blue Devils won three straight from 2009-11.

NO. 4 NORTH CAROLINA 92,

FLORIDA STATE 67

Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 10 of his team's 48 rebounds to Seminoles' 22, and fourth-ranked Tarheels rolled into the semifinals with a victory.

Bacot picked up a rebound on his final play before being pulled midway through the second half, and unanimous ACC player of the year RJ Davis scored a game-high 18 points.

Winning their sixth in a row, the Tar Heels (26-6) flexed their muscles on the boards, at one point grabbing four offensive rebounds on the same possession late in the first half. By halftime, the Seminoles had just six.

PITTSBURGH 81,

WAKE FOREST 69

Ishmael Leggett scored 19 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Pittsburgh turned away Wake Forest.

Today, the fourth-seeded Panthers (22-10) will face top seed North Carolina. UNC beat Pitt 70-57 in their only regular-season meeting on Jan. 2.

Leggett was 11-of-18 shooting, repeatedly driving hard to the hoop, and collected eight rebounds and five steals. Blake Hinson hit four three-pointers and added 20 points with Jaland Lowe adding 11 points and five assists. The Pitt bench outscored Wake Forest's 39-0.

Cameron Hildreth led the fifth-seeded Demon Deacons (20-13) with 23 points.

BIG 12

NO. 1 HOUSTON 60, TCU 45

KANSAS CITY, MO. -- Emanuel Sharp had 14 points and Jamal Shead scored 12, as the Cougars rolled to a victory over the Horned Frogs in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

J'Wan Roberts added eight points and 10 rebounds for Houston (29-3), which held TCU without a point for nearly 10 minutes to start the game and was never threatened the rest of the way in winning its 10th consecutive game.

The Cougars will play No. 25 Texas Tech in the semifinal round tonight.

Micah Peavy had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Horned Frogs (21-12).

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 81,

NO. 20 BYU 67

Pop Isaacs scored 22 points, Chance McMillian added 17 points and eight rebounds and the Red Raiders withstood a furious second-half rally by the Cougars.

Kerwin Walton added 12 points and Robert Jennings and Joe Toussaint had 10 apiece for No. 4 seed Red Raiders (23-9), who led by as many as 23 in the first half before the Cougars (23-10) embarked on a 15-0 second-half run to make it interesting.

NO. 7 IOWA STATE 76,

KANSAS STATE 57

Robert Jones scored 18 points, Tre King added 16 points and No. 7 Iowa State harried Kansas State into 20 turnovers, allowing the Cyclones to cruise to a victory.

Keshon Gilbert added 12 points and six steals and Tamin Lipsey had 11 points for the fourth-seeded Cyclones (25-7), who were clinging to a 40-39 lead with about 16 minutes to go when the Wildcats' turnovers really began to pile up.

Tylor Perry had 18 points, Arthur Kaluma scored 13 and Will McNair Jr. had 12 points for 10th-seeded Kansas State (19-14), which may have popped its own NCAA Tournament bubble through its own offensive ineptitude.

BIG EAST

NO. 2 UCONN 87, XAVIER 60

NEW YORK -- Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan each had 13 points and seven rebounds and No. 2 UConn blitzed Xavier in the second half, opening the postseason with a blowout in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer both scored 12 in a balanced performance by the top-seeded Huskies (29-3), who have won five consecutive games and 19 of 20. The defending national champions will play No. 5 seed St. John's in the first semifinal today at Madison Square Garden.

Samson Johnson also had 12 points off the bench, and Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle added 10 points and eight rebounds. Quincy Olivari scored 17 points and Desmond Claude had 13 for ninth-seeded Xavier (16-17).

UConn fell behind 10-0 at the start, then reeled off the next 13 points.

PROVIDENCE 78,

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 73

Devin Carter had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Providence secured a huge victory for its postseason resume, holding off No. 8 Creighton.

Josh Oduro added 17 points and nine boards for the seventh-seeded Friars (21-12), who recovered in the final five-plus minutes after squandering a 13-point lead in the second half.

Jayden Pierre had 15 points and seven assists for Providence, hitting several clutch shots down the stretch before Carter -- the Big East Player of the Year -- salted away the win with a late drive and four free throws in the last 1:40.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the second-seeded Bluejays (23-9).

ST. JOHN'S 91, SETON HALL 72

Rick Pitino returned to the Big East Tournament for the first time in 11 years and led fifth-seeded St. John's to a victory over fourth-seeded Seton Hall.

The traditional Big East matchup paired two teams still trying to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. St. John's (20-12) is making a strong closing case. The Red Storm has won six in a row since Pitino, in his first year with the program, went off on his team after it blew a 19-point lead against Seton Hall on Feb. 18.

RJ Luis Jr. led the Johnnies with 18 points, Jordan Dingle had 14 and Joel Soriano added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points to keep Seton Hall (20-12) in the game, but St. John's mostly controlled the second half.

PAC-12

NO. 6 ARIZONA 70,

SOUTHERN CAL 49

LAS VEGAS -- KJ Lewis led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as the Wildcats avenged an end of the regular season loss by rolling past the Trojans in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (25-7) play Oregon in tonight's semifinals. Arizona is two victories from becoming the first three-peat Pac-12 champion since the Wildcats won four in a row in 1988-90 and 2002. There were no conference tournaments between 1991-2001.

Ninth-seeded USC ended its season at 15-18.

OREGON 68, UCLA 66

N'Faly Dante scored 22 points, including a jump hook with 37 seconds left, for his fourth 20-plus game of the season and No. 4 seed Oregon held off a late rally to beat No. 5 seed UCLA.

Oregon (21-11) advances to play top seed and sixth-ranked Arizona in the semifinals on Friday. The Ducks dropped both meetings with the Wildcats this season.

Dante got a friendly bounce on the baseline hook shot for a 65-62 lead and he nearly blocked a shot at the other end, but Dylan Andrews sank a floater with 11.1 seconds left.

Oregon and UCLA traded free throws, before Jackson Shelstad went 1 of 2 at the stripe to make it 68-66. UCLA, without a timeout, went the length of the court but Andrews' shot hit the back of the rim as time expired.

Andrews was 10 of 21 from the floor for 24 points to lead UCLA (16-17).

BIG TEN

OHIO STATE 90, IOWA 78

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jamison Battle scored all 23 of his points in the second half and Ohio State never trailed in beating Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

The 10th-seeded Buckeyes (20-12) will play second-seeded and No. 13-ranked Illinois in today's quarterfinals. Illinois won the regular-season matchup 87-75 on Jan. 30. That was before Jake Diebler took over as interim head coach. Under Diebler, the Buckeyes have won six of seven games, including the last five.

Diebler took over for Chris Holtmann, who was fired by Ohio State in mid-February and was hired by DePaul as its coach earlier Thursday.

Bruce Thornton added 14 points and nine assists for the Buckeyes.

MICHIGAN STATE 77,

MINNESOTA 67

A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Tyson Walker added 15 points and No. 8 seed Michigan State beat No. 9 seed Minnesota.

Michigan State (19-13) advances to play top-seeded Purdue in today's quarterfinals. The Spartans dropped an 80-74 contest at then-No. 2 Purdue on March 2 in the only regular-season meeting. Zach Edey had 32 points and 11 rebounds in that game as the Boilermakers clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship -- their conference-best 26th title.

WISCONSIN 87, MARYLAND 56

Freshman John Blackwell scored 18 points, Steven Crowl added 17 points, and the pair made seven of Wisconsin's season-high 16 three-pointers in a rout of Maryland.

Wisconsin (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Northwestern in the quarterfinals. The Badgers beat the Wildcats 71-63 on Jan. 13 in the lone regular-season meeting. Wisconsin dominated the first half, hitting 10 three-pointers -- in just 13 attempts -- to build a 47-26 lead.

MOUNTAIN WEST

NO. 18 UTAH STATE 87,

FRESNO STATE 75, OT

LAS VEGAS -- Great Osobor had 29 points and 17 rebounds as the Aggies defeated the Bulldogs in a quarterfinal round game of the Mountain West Conference tournament.

Darius Brown had 17 points and 11 assists and Javon Jackson scored 16 points for the Aggies (27-5), the tournament's top seed.

Jalen Weaver scored 19 points, Isaiah Hill added 17 and Isaiah Pope 12 for Fresno State (12-21).

AAC

WICHITA STATE 71,

MEMPHIS 65

FORT WORTH -- Harlond Beverly had 17 points in Wichita State's victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Shockers advance to play four-seed UAB in today's quarterfinals.

Beverly also added 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks for the Shockers (15-18). Colby Rogers shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Bijan Cortes had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the floor.

David Jones led the Tigers (22-10) with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

EAST CAROLINA 84,

TULSA 79

Ezra Ausar led East Carolina with 28 points and RJ Felton secured the victory with a layup with 34 seconds remaining as the eighth-seeded Pirates took down ninth-seeded Tulsa.

East Carolina will play top seed South Florida in today's quarterfinals.

Ausar also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pirates (15-17). Felton shot 6 of 18 from the floor and finished with 19 points. Brandon Johnson shot 5 for 8 to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Hurricane (16-15) were led by PJ Haggerty, who posted 29 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

