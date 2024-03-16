Actress’ experience aids ‘Grumpy Old Men’ musical

Today at 4:00 p.m.

by Eric E. Harrison

Jeff Bailey (left) and Tom Cooper play childhood friends, now aging neighbors, vying for the attentions of an exciting newly arrived neighbor (Miranda Jane) in “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” opening this week at Murry's Dinner Playhouse. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough)
Jeff Bailey (left) and Tom Cooper play childhood friends, now aging neighbors, vying for the attentions of an exciting newly arrived neighbor (Miranda Jane) in “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical,” opening this week at Murry's Dinner Playhouse. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough)


Actress Miranda Jane is in her fifth production of "Grumpy Old Men: The Musical," which is receiving its Arkansas premiere starting Wednesday at Little Rock's Murry's Dinner Playhouse.

"She's

Upcoming Events