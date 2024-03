Little Rock, circa 1915: City Hall at Markham and Broadway was completed in 1908 at a cost of about $150,000 and was designed by noted architects Charles Thompson and Thomas Harding. The dome was removed in the 1950s by vote of the people rather than spend money to repair it. At left is the City Auditorium; more on that over the next couple of days.

