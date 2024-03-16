ASUN BASEBALL

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 8, EASTERN KENTUCKY 7

With a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning, the University of Central Arkansas avoided disaster to defeat Eastern Kentucky on Friday night at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Through eight innings, UCA (8-10, 1-0 ASUN) starter Jesse Barker held Eastern Kentucky (2-16, 0-1) to one run on three hits. He struck out a career-high 14 batters.

After allowing a lead-off single, Barker was pulled for Hunter Alexander, who allowed five runs, two earned, in the top of the ninth inning as the Colonels took a 7-4 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Kade Seldomridge cut it to 7-6 with a two-run home run to right field. Jagger Schattle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game before Mason King drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Bears the win.