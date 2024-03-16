Church notes: Lenten devotionals; Holy week service times announced; community groups available

Benton County

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, will prepare and serve a meal for the residents of the New Beginnings Shelter in Fayetteville today, Sunday March 17. A meal ministry team will prepare the meal at the church, and then they will serve the meal at 4:30 p.m. at New Beginnings.

This is an ongoing program and assistance is always needed. Donations of food, funds or volunteers to help prepare, transport and serve the meals are always needed and welcomed.

Information: 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, holds mass at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and weekday mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel.

Information: 855-9069.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

The church's Lenten devotional "Conspire to Inspire" is available on its website homepage.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

During the season of Lent, the church's theme is "Pause: Spending Lent with the Psalms" as they slow down and make space to be present to God and one another. This week in worship and study, they will reflect on Psalm 130.

Events during Holy Week include Palm Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. with palm processional on March 24, Maundy Thursday worship and soup supper at 6:30 p.m. March 28, Gathering in the Garden story and activity time for children and their families at 1 p.m. March 30 and Easter Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. with special music and children's message on March 31.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Holy week services are as planned: Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. March 24; Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on March 28; Good Friday, 11:45 a.m. on March 29; and Easter Sunday, 10 a.m. on March 31.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Disciples Men's Fellowship meets the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in Keller Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for March 16. All men are invited to attend. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, devotional and discussions.

Easter service times are Palm Sunday, 10:30 a.m. March 24; Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m. March 28; Easter Service, 10:30 a.m. March 31. Please join us.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Sign up at vbcbv.org/events/into-the-light/.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

During Lent, two Bible studies are offered, at noon and at 6 p.m., both in the Calvin 201 and on Zoom.

First Fellowship will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14 in Fellowship Hall. Michelle Wisdom from the UA Horticulture Department will speak on pollinator plants for attracting butterflies to home gardens. Call by noon Monday, March 11 to reserve lunch ($10).

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

This Lent, the church will focus on congregational growth through practices of spiritual discipline and acts of love, to empower Christ's body and uplift his people. These activities include Acts in 40 Days, daily activities to take on spiritual practices as a united congregation. A weekly video blog allows all to study and learn more about Lent. Wednesday Night Lenten Studies are complete with dinner, fellowship and education.

A fun evening of food, fellowship and BINGO with lots of great prizes will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Also that day, youth will meet in the youth room to continue their preparation for Confirmation. Confirmands who have not been will be baptized. There will be lunch/social time, activities and worship, message and small groups.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. Classes for adults include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday and Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

