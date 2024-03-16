ASUN SOFTBALL

EASTERN KENTUCKY 9, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 0 (5)

The University of Central Arkansas was run-ruled in its conference opener Friday night at Farris Field in Conway.

The reigning ASUN champion Bears (8-17, 0-1 ASUN) allowed four runs in the second inning and five over the next three to fall to the Colonels (18-4, 1-0).

Four Colonels record two hits, led by left fielder Jeanay Riley, who recorded two-run singles in the second and fifth inning to lead Eastern Kentucky with four RBI.

UCA was held to two hits, recorded by Kylie Griffin and Tremere Harris.

Julia Petty allowed four runs, three earned in 1 1/3 innings for the Bears. Bailie Runner allowed five runs, four earned in 3 2/3 innings of relief.