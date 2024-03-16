Ex-Arkansas State football player arrested, charged with fatally poisoning pregnant girlfriend, unborn child

A former Arkansas State University football player has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the poisoning and death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child, according to police in Nashville, Tenn.

Blaise Taylor, 27, is accused of poisoning Jade Benning, 25, last year in Nashville, which led to the death of her 5-month-old fetus on Feb. 27, 2023, and her death on March 6, 2023, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Benning was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital on Feb. 25, 2023, after Taylor called 911 at 9:38 p.m., saying she appeared to be having an allergic reaction, the release says.

Her medical condition immediately became critical, the release says.

According to the Police Department, Benning was not able to be interviewed by police before she died.

After months of investigation, Taylor was arrested in Utah on Thursday night by deputy U.S. marshals at the request of Nashville police, the release says.

At the time of the deaths, Taylor, who played cornerback for Arkansas State, was working in the pro-scouting department with the Tennessee Titans. After Benning died, he moved to Utah to work as a senior defensive analyst with Utah State University.

Nashville police said they were working with authorities in Utah to transport Taylor back to Tennessee.