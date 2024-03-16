Fayetteville police arrested adult and juvenile after Friday night shooting incident

FAYETTEVILLE -- An adult and a juvenile were arrested following a shooting incident Friday night, according to Fayetteville police Sgt. Stephen Mauk.

Police received multiple calls around 11:20 p.m. regarding multiple shots being fired in the area of South School Avenue and West 11th Street, said Mauk, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and stopped a blue pickup. A juvenile male was a passenger in the pickup and was found in possession of a firearm, Mauk said. He also had gunshot wounds to his legs.

The juvenile was taken a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked in connection with being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, Mauk said.

The adult driver of the vehicle was arrested in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, Mauk said. Police have not released his name yet.

Officers also found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in the parking lot of the Alight Fayetteville apartment complex during their overnight investigation, according to Mauk. It was unclear if any other vehicles or buildings were damaged in the incident, but he said officers were continuing to investigate the area Saturday morning for any additional damage.

"It's daylight now," Mauk said. "They'll be out there continuing working through the scene."

Police are unsure of a motive for the shooting or if there will be additional suspects or victims, Mauk said.

The incident is under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available, Mauk said.