Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Laila Mullen, 26, of 603 W. Moan Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with second-degree domestic battery and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Mullen was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Charles Cunningham, 25, of 19723 Latta Road in Cane Hill, was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering/theft from a motor vehicle and theft of property. Cunningham was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Kameron Walker, 37, of 2553 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Walker was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Saul Sandoval-Mendez, 23, of 1813 Par Lane in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. Sandoval-Mendez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.