Leaders debate regulation of tiny homes

On Tuesday, the City of Pine Bluff Development and Planning Committee convened to deliberate on the formation of a specialized task force dedicated to container and tiny homes.

Committee Chair Bruce Lockett remarked that while multiple individuals have expressed interest in such dwellings, the city currently lacks necessary regulations.

"The issue with tiny houses is people have approached inspection but hold up on getting permits until the city regulates it," said Lockett.

A breakdown of the key differences between tiny houses and container homes are:

Tiny Houses

Construction: Typically built on a trailer with traditional wood framing or similar construction methods.

Design: Offer highly customizable floor plans and designs, including unique architectural features.

Mobility: Designed for mobility, often built to road-legal dimensions.

Size: Generally smaller than container homes, maximizing space efficiency with features like lofts.

Regulations: Can face unique zoning and building code challenges.

Container Homes

Construction: Formed from repurposed shipping containers, offering a sturdy, prefabricated starting point.

Design: Modular. The dimensions of the containers influence designs, though multiple containers can be combined for larger spaces.

Mobility: Can be relocated, but are heavier and may require specialized equipment for transport compared to tiny houses on wheels.

Size: Typically offers more square footage than tiny houses.

Regulations: May have slightly clearer regulatory pathways since modifications can be made to adhere to traditional building codes.

In contrast to Lockett's belief that a tiny house community would be optimal, committee member Steven Mays Sr. strongly opposed the construction of tiny homes anywhere within city limits.

According to Mays, the proposed tiny home community would be located in Ward 4, where residents have explicitly communicated their disapproval of such homes in their neighborhood. Furthermore, he warned that if tiny homes are permitted in one area, they will likely start popping up throughout the city.

"I don't want them in the fourth ward because everyone doesn't want them over there," said Mays, adding that his disapproval of tiny houses is also because neighboring homes are unstable.

Lockett pointed out that many people say tiny homes are less expensive than regular homes but that the price depends on the materials used.

"Some people believe the regulation and cost to do a tiny house is cheaper than a regular house," he said. "It's the same process and almost the same price."

Locket said tiny homes will need to be regulated because some people will put a tiny house on a trailer for recreational vehicles, which becomes a mobile home.

"Part of the task force job is to look what they do in other places when it comes to tiny houses on wheels and trailers," said Lockett. "Plans will still be provided to Inspection before they can start and they still will have to get a permit to start a process."

Concerns arose during the meeting regarding multiple tiny homes on a single lot, as Lockett stated that only one structure per lot is permitted, regardless of its size. The need for established codes was also emphasized.

Additionally, concerns were raised about utilizing sheds from retailers like Lowe's or Home Depot and converting them into tiny homes. According to Lockett, this is a common practice due to the affordability and customization options that storage buildings offer compared to traditional housing.

"You can't use a structure not designed to be a tiny home," he said. "You can buy a tiny home online that is federally and structurally approved and meets all of the qualifications."

According to Lockett, development should be carried out properly, with inspections playing a crucial role in ensuring safety and quality. Regulations are necessary to control certain activities, although discussions surrounding them can be complex and challenging.

Lockett emphasized the importance of inspections in tiny houses or container homes, stating that an inspector would conduct a thorough examination similar to that of a regular house, covering aspects such as flooring, electrical and plumbing.

Committee member LaTisha Brunson stressed the need for policies to guide those who intend to follow proper procedures, considering the growing popularity of tiny houses.

"We just need to create a policy that says if one does something this is how you do it," said Lockett.

In other businesses, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley reported the Sixth & Main Street project would be complete by May with an opening date projected for June.