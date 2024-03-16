Letter was profound

How nice to see Gay White's letter to the editor. As someone who worked full time for Frank in his last campaign, and flew or drove him and Gay almost every time they left Little Rock, I had the honor of getting to know them well, and appreciate their respect and admiration for the people of Arkansas, and for our great country. I believe it was John Brummett who, when asked to say something nice about Frank, said what a great person his wife was. I agree completely! I can only imagine the conflict she felt to speak up when so many Republicans (and friends) around her will not, and choose to "go along to get along."

The "Republican" Party is gone. Patti Davis says, "My father, Ronald Reagan, would weep for America." (Hint, no Donald Trump fan.) The "Art of the Deal" writer says he will leave the country out of fear if Trump is re-elected. Those around him in his first term--John Kelly, John Boltons, HR McMaster, Mark Milley, Cassidy Hutchinson--and so many more tell us what danger lies ahead. That's not the peanut gallery, but those in the heat of the kitchen, the people Trump himself appointed.

Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told of being raped herself, and feeling shamed for it, then endorsed DJT, and explains it's OK since he wasn't convicted in a "criminal" court. Sen. Katie Britt changes a horrific story of rape that occurred in the 2000s in Mexico to try to make Joe Biden look bad, essentially abusing the victim again to make her case. The Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina is a Holocaust-denier.

It's been like a bad dream. The gaslighting and projection have gotten so bad that obvious lies don't matter. It makes what Gay wrote so much more profound. So, thank you, Gay; you brought a tear to my eyes.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Prepare for eclipse

Are we ready, Arkansas? I doubt it. I went to Siberia and later to Mexico to see eclipses. In Mexico we were housed in a one-room rural schoolhouse. Our cots were made from freshly cut timbers and we slept with the lights on, while outside the military was guarding us with machine guns to prevent gangs from trying to steal the expensive equipment that we brought.

Do all our motel room doors have a safety latch? Not from my experience. And the best places to eat, the diners, are always closed at the very time these visitors will be seeking food. In every town we see signs in the shop windows reading "restrooms for customers only." They need to be replaced with "Welcome, Eclipse Chasers."

Also, our kids belong in school where they can be guided to watch the eclipse safely, not home, daring one another to.

And lastly, place a white sheet on the ground and watch the shadow bands across the sheet; that too is a part of the eclipse experience.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

Vote; help save souls

Now New Year's resolutions are all made and broken many times; instead of weight loss this year, make it hate less.

The election has started and the division in families is still going on since the last election. Abortion is a big issue. I just received a letter from the president again. He says we can protect women's reproductive health for among other things our children and grandchildren. After the babies have all been protected by abortion, where are we supposed to get grandchildren and children after that?

We must stop all abortion now. Abortion is murder of the cruelest kind. Where are our commandments given to us by God? Four men went out to commit robbery, one murdered a person and the rest were accomplices.

When we sign something to give someone approval to commit abortion, you are an accomplice and God sees and knows. Vote pro-life and help save your soul and his. God bless us as we vote.

DOROTHY EHLEBRACHT

Little Rock

A statement of faith

I am writing in reference to Mr. John Deering's editorial cartoon on March 12 depicting Alabama Sen. Katie Britt holding a picture of Donald Trump while wearing a "T" necklace.

My family spent five wonderful years of our military life in her hometown of Enterprise, Ala. I assure the editorialist that if Senator Britt was wearing a Christian cross (which she was), it is a statement of her deep faith in Jesus Christ.

Shame on Mr. Deering for exhibiting his anti-Christian bias, but we thank him for his honesty even if it continues to disappoint us mere mortals.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro