Living the dream

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ross Lovich had a dream-like night against his former team, freshman Nolan Souza homered twice and ace Hagen Smith stacked another gem as the University of Arkansas bludgeoned Missouri on Friday.

The No. 1 Razorbacks powered their way to an 8-0 win with four home runs in the conference opener for their 11th win in a row before an announced crowd of 10,109 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Smith (3-0) was sharp, just as he's been in his last three starts, and he got the best run support he's seen all season. The junior left-hander struck out 10 and allowed just 2 hits while throwing 100 pitches, 62 for strikes, in 6 innings.

"I've watched a lot of baseball games, watched a lot of pitchers, had a lot of pitchers, but Hagen is really good," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "And you know it's just hard to come out and be good every outing. He's become such a pitcher now."

Missouri fell to 9-9 under first-year Coach Kerrick Jackson, who wished his team had battled better against Smith.

"He's done what he's been doing all year long," Jackson said. "I wish our guys would have forced him in the zone a little bit better.

"I wish we would have shortened our swings and made some adjustments there, but you get caught up in the moment, and the adrenaline can take over and put you into a tailspin and basically that's what happened today."

Lovich hit a three-run home run that traveled 394 feet to the top of the Hunt Center in right field to give the Razorbacks a 5-0 lead after three innings.

"It was a big swing for us," Van Horn said. "He did a great job in that at-bat. ... He swung through a changeup earlier in the at-bat. He got to a 2-2 count. He threw another changeup, he took it for a ball, so he said he was coming fastball there and he did, and he hit it a long way. From two-to-five, that's a big lead with our pitching staff."

The blow came in front of his brother Jackson, who was playing first base for the Tigers, and 20-plus friends and family.

"It was pretty cool," Ross Lovich said. "It was a great feeling. It's different playing against him. I don't think we've ever done that, always together and whatnot. It was fun to compete against him. It was good to win against him. It was cool."

Smith pushed his strikeout total to 50, one of only two pitchers in the country to reach that mark through five starts. His 249 career strikeouts surpassed former ace Blaine Knight (244) for fifth on the UA's all-time list.

The run support gave Smith a 5-0 lead before he took the mound in the fourth.

"It was really nice," Smith said of the support. "Sometimes you've got to stay a little more locked in because when they're scoring like that, you get to watching everybody hit. I kind of had to stand back a little bit. I didn't get to watch that much though."

Smith allowed a bloop double in the fourth inning to Trevor Austin, a leadoff single in the sixth to Jedier Hernandez and a two-out walk in the first to Jackson Lovich as his only base runners, and he picked Lovich off.

Souza got the scoring started with a two-run shot off Missouri right-hander Logan Lunceford (1-1) in the second inning following Lovich's hit by pitch to open the inning.

Souza took a close 2-2 pitch to work a full count before his first home run, which left the bat at 98 miles per hour for his lowest exit velocity of the night.

"I feel pretty good up there," said Souza, who said he had the first two-homer game of his career. "I feel like I'm seeing the ball well. I feel like my swing is feeling good. I've been swinging at the right pitches and that's what is kind of leading to my success."

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Souza came back to school in January with great confidence.

"It was unbelievable," he said of Souza's first performance. "You're talking about a true freshman, first SEC at-bat, he hits a home run. Gives us a 2-0 lead there in the second with one of the best pitchers around on the mound.

"It was a big swing for us. That last one he hit, that was pretty impressive. Breaking ball kind of down, he went down and got it and hooked it out of the park and hit it a long way. He's a really good athlete.

Jackson said the Razorbacks capitalized when they got ahead in counts.

"I think Logan for the most part pitched well," he said. "He made some mistakes, fell behind in counts, and all the home runs they hit were on advantage counts for hitters. When he was ahead in the count he was pretty effective, but when he fell behind they were ready for it, they jumped on it and they didn't miss."

The Razorbacks increased their lead to 7-0 before Smith's night was finished.

Peyton Stovall drew a two-out walk in the fourth and Kendall Diggs blasted a 400-foot shot over the right field wall to chase Lunceford.

Souza put the final touches on the romp with a 405-foot solo home run down the right-field line in the eighth inning off right-hander Jacob Peaden, who allowed just that single run in his 4 1/3 innings.

Sophomore right-handers Christian Foutch and Cooper Dossett worked the final three innings for the Razorbacks. Dossett's ninth inning was efficient as he needed only seven pitches, all of them strikes, and recorded two strikeouts.

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith improved to 3-0 this season with Friday’s victory over Missouri. He allowed just 2 hits with 1 walk and 10 strikeouts on 100 pitches over 6 innings. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





