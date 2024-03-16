Waymar Gin House

expands into state

Waymar Gin House will begin selling its signature dry gin in Arkansas two years after the distillery's founding in Memphis.

Henry Perkins, the company's chief operating officer and creative director, graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and got inspiration for Waymar from Northwest Arkansas' craft breweries and Dickson Street bars.

He and his brother, Jack Perkins, began making gin infusions at home during the pandemic, working with McCauley Williams, founder of Morningside Brands in Memphis, on Waymar.

"We believe that the premium gin market in the U.S. is underserved by American-made products," said Jack Perkins, Waymar's president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "Most of the nationally recognized gin brands are, in fact, imports, and, therefore, many of their flavor profiles do not match the American consumer's palate; this was part of our inspiration -- to design a premium gin product made in America for Americans."

-- Aaron Gettinger

Closed Tyson plant

is now Cal-Maine's

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has completed the previously announced acquisition of the closed Tyson Foods Inc. processing plant in Dexter, Mo.

The Mississippi-based company, which is the nation's largest producer and distributor of fresh eggs, had initially announced the acquisition in December. The old facility will be remodeled and repurposed for use in shell egg and egg products production.

Sherman Miller, Cal-Maine's president and chief executive officer, said the company is pleased to join the Dexter community and excited about the opportunities to expand its operations.

"We intend to partner with the existing strong network of local contract growers who can support our shell egg production capabilities," he said in a news release.

Miller said Dexter's geographic location and strong workforce will enhance the company's distribution and supply capabilities for customers in Missouri and surrounding markets.

Tyson had announced the closing of its broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter in August, 2023, eliminating 683 jobs.

According to a December news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Cal-Maine will invest $13 million in the facility and create approximately 96 jobs in the city.

-- Dylan Sherman

Arkansas Index ends

at 909.19, off 2.81

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 909.19, down 2.81 points.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services rose 3.6% to lead the index. Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 3.1%. Dillard's shares fell 2.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.