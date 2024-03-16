GOLF

Scheffler hurting, but in hunt

Scottie Scheffler had his 25th consecutive round under par Friday in The Players Championship, and this was hard work. He felt pain in his neck that required treatment on the course, and he struggled to swing and to stay within range of Wyndham Clark. Feeling fit or not, that turned out to be the goal for everyone. Clark was playing in the group behind, oblivious to Scheffler's injury or anything else. He ran off four consecutive birdies on the front nine and finished with a 7-under 65, one shot short of the 36-hole record at the TPC Sawgrass. He had a four-shot lead over Xander Schauffele (69) and Nick Taylor (68), who played in the afternoon and had to cope with warm, breezy conditions on greens that remained surprisingly soft on the Stadium Course. Scheffler was simply happy to be done. He felt something wrong on his fourth full swing of the day, a shot that went left on the par-5 11th that kept him from a good look at birdie. He got treatment before his tee shots on three consecutive holes and managed a 3-under 69. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore fired a 4-under 68 and is at 4-under 140 and tied for 27th overall. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) failed to make the cut after his second consecutive round of 1-over 73.

BASKETBALL

Wolverines fire Juwan Howard

Michigan fired Coach Juwan Howard on Friday after five seasons, parting ways with the former Fab Five star whose return to his alma mater included a Big Ten title and advancing in two NCAA Tournaments before closing with two consecutive disappointing seasons. Howard finished with an 82-67 record with the Wolverines, reaching some highs and lows. He won a conference regular season championship and was a win away from the Final Four in 2021, when he was named The Associated Press coach of the year. He lost a school-record 24 games this season.

Haase out at Stanford

Stanford has fired men's Coach Jerod Haase after he finished his eighth season at the school without a single NCAA Tournament appearance. Athletic Director Bernard Muir announced the decision on Thursday night, shortly after the Cardinal finished a second consecutive losing season with a 79-62 loss to No. 22 Washington State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals in Las Vegas. Stanford went 14-18 for the season and finished in a three-way tie for ninth place in the Pac-12 with an 8-12 mark in conference.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys release two

The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and receiver Michael Gallup on Friday, cutting ties with two of their top three picks from the 2018 draft. Vander Esch was released with a failed physical designation after missing 12 games with a neck injury in 2023. The injury was the fourth since 2019 involving the 28-year-old's neck and was considered career-threatening. After the first neck injury in 2019, Vander Esch was diagnosed with a narrow spinal column and underwent fusion surgery. The latest injury happened when he was pushed from behind in Week 5 against San Francisco last year and jammed his neck into teammate Micah Parsons' right leg. The move on Gallup was a cost-cutter for Dallas, just two years into the five-year contract he signed not long after tearing an ACL late in the 2021 season.

Pickett dealt to Philly

The brief and tumultuous Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh is over. The Steelers are trading the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles, multiple sources told The Associated Press. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft and two seventh-round choices in the 2025 draft in exchange for Pickett and Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick this year. The trade comes just hours after the Steelers signed nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year deal to compete with Pickett for the starting job, though all signs appeared to be pointing to Wilson having the edge when the team reported for training camp at Saint Vincent College in July. Pickett went 14-10 as a starter but struggled to stay healthy and be a difference maker for an offense that languished near the bottom of the league.

Niners land a linebacker

The San Francisco 49ers found their help at linebacker, agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent De'Vondre Campbell. A person familiar with the move said on Friday that Campbell will sign with San Francisco as soon as he passes a physical. The Niners were looking for help at linebacker with the status of Dre Greenlaw (Arkansas Razorbacks) in question after he tore his Achilles tendon during the Super Bowl loss against Kansas City. They nearly finalized a deal with Eric Kendricks earlier this week only to have him sign with Dallas instead.

Vrabel hired as analyst

Mike Vrabel will be working in the NFL after all this fall. The former Tennessee Titans head coach, fired in January after consecutive losing seasons, landed as an analyst and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns on Friday. The 48-year-old Vrabel, an Akron native and an Ohio State graduate, developed a solid relationship with Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry in recent years. Vrabel went 56-48 overall, including 2-3 in the playoffs, and reached the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season.

BASEBALL

Pirates add veteran outfielder

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal worth $4 million. Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field as the season approaches. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBI last season while playing in Minnesota. Pittsburgh is Taylor's fourth stop in the majors. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. He played for Kansas City in 2021 and 2022 and appeared in 129 games last season in Minnesota as the Twins ran away with the AL Central title. Taylor is a .239 career hitter with 95 home runs and 332 RBI in 10 seasons.

