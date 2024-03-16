Reith hits, pitches Har-Ber to victory over Prairie Grove

FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove's early lead didn't last long against Springdale Har-Ber.

Not with Anniston Reith pitching and contributing at the plate for the Lady Wildcats.

Reith threw a complete game and had two hits with three RBI at the plate to lead Har-Ber to a 7-1 victory over Prairie Grove on Friday at the Farmington Invitational Tournament. Reith allowed 4 hits with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts in the game.

Har-Ber (8-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to overcome an early 1-0 deficit. Har-Ber collected three consecutive singles before Zyria Palmer hit a three-run double. Reith capped the rally with a high drive that easily cleared the fence in left field. She then added an RBI single in the seventh when Har-Ber added two more runs.

"[Zyra] does a really good job slapping the ball and she slapped one right there to clear the bases," Har-Ber Coach Randy Osnes said. "Of course, you get Anniston Reith in there who hits a home run and it's nice to see those two, who are at the top of the [statistics] for us, come through like they're supposed to."

Osnes earned his 600th career win Friday which, ironically, occurred at Randy Osnes Field in Farmington, where he coached the Lady Cardinals for 25 years before taking over this season at Har-Ber.

Ivey Sparkman had a double and single to lead Prairie Grove (1-5).

Prairie Grove took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Addison Porter. Prairie Grove had potential for more runs but the rally fizzled when Reith caught a popup near the mound and caught a runner off first base for the double play.

Har-Ber answered quickly when Palmer cleared the bases with a double after Bryley Bratcher, Xiomara Sanchez and Ryli Wolfe each reached on singles. Reith, who is committed to South Alabama, then lifted a long run home to add to the 12 hits the Lady Wilcats collected in the game.

"We're still trying to figure out who we are," Osnes said. "There's things we can do better and, like today, where we committed three errors on routine plays that should have been made. We're trying to find a lineup that works night in and night out, and not just one night a week."