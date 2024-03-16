Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — noon

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 107-376 (28.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Gucci Boy in the third

BEST BET Harlocap in the 10th

LONG SHOT Aurora Gee in the 11th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

HAPPYMAC** finished full of run defeating conditioned claiming rivals in front-running fashion, and he defeated better last winter at Oaklawn. DRIFTER was a clear winner at this claiming price in January, and he is a major late threat if able to hold form for new connections. CREME DE LA CHROME won five of eight races in 2023, and he is back at a competitive level after a four-length loss against $20,000 rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 HappymacSantanaMason5-2

2 DrifterZimmermanMartin3-1

6 Creme de La ChromeBarbosaWilson9-2

1 Big SwedeVazquezDiodoro4-1

4 Good HeartHebertCambray5-1

7 Tiger DadAsmussenAsmussen8-1

3 Spotted BullEsquivelWard12-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

OCEAN BIRD** was caught inside the final yards by an even-money favorite March 1, and the speedy and improving filly is the one to catch and beat. PREDICTING crossed the wire only two positions behind the top selection, despite encountering traffic at the top of the stretch. CLASSY EDGE tired after running close to a fast pace in her career debut, and she is taking a slight drop in class and she is a likely overlay.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Ocean BirdBejaranoMoquett2-1

9 PredictingBarbosaMartin4-1

5 Classy EdgeDe La CruzRufino10-1

10 Bonnie LassWalesWitt15-1

6 DifferentlyBealmearCombs6-1

11 Texas HottieAsmussenAsmussen9-2

7 Boogie OnTorresBroberg8-1

8 Brief NoteLanderosOwens12-1

4 Principal AnitaBaileyHornsby20-1

3 Honduras PassionBowenPuhl20-1

2 Babe in the WoodsHernandezHaran30-1

3 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

GUCCI BOY**** has finished first or second in five consecutive races, while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. MUSICAL MAESTRO possesses early speed and the Steve Asmussen trainee is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. NOFURTHERQUESTIONS finished less than two lengths behind the top section in his local debut, and the lightly raced gelding is likely to improve with the experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Gucci BoyArrietaGibson7-5

4 Musical MaestroAsmussenAsmussen7-2

7 NofurtherquestionsBarbosaCaster4-1

9 Happy TearsTorresDiodoro9-2

1 Thanks FrankFuentesVon Hemel15-1

8 Wilson BayBejaranoRobertson20-1

6 Take My AllowanceWalesOwens20-1

3 Trabr's CreedHernandezMartin20-1

5 AnotherbottleVazquezDiodoro20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ASYMMETRIC** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a vastly improved front-running second-place finish, and a return to the form he showed last summer in New York will easily defeat this field. CRAVENSWORTH rallied to third in his return from a nearly five-month vacation, and an honest pace will make him a threat inside the final furlong. DEUS EX MACHINA has been racing competitively on a synthetic surface at Turfway, and a case can be made he is better on dirt.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 AsymmetricEsquivelWard5-2

6 CravensworthBejaranoMoquett3-1

8 Deus Ex MachinaChuanGarcia6-1

9 Quick BuckAsmussenAsmussen7-2

1a Last OutlawTorresBroberg4-1

1 Mo TapHernandezBroberg4-1

4 IsoclineBealmearBlair10-1

7 Work OrderSantanaMason20-1

2 BordinosBarbosaMartin30-1

5 WorththemoneyZimmermanMartin30-1

5 Purse $141,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PALACEIN** has won four of her last five sprint races and her defeat came in a $100k stake at Zia Park. TAXED has not raced since September, but she won the G2 Black Eyed Susan last May at Pimlico, and she is working smartly for a stable having an excellent meeting. AMERICAN ROCKETTE ships from Gulfstream on the heels of an allowance victory, and she is battle tested in graded stake races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 PalaceinCastilloYoung4-1

5 TaxedTorresMorse5-2

2 American RocketteMottPrat3-1

1 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas9-2

4 HypersportArrietaMason6-1

8 Always AngelsVazquezOrtiz8-1

6 Dealing JusticeHernandezMartin20-1

7 VerylittlecentsEsquivelMorse20-1

3 Mairsils FirstZimmermanWest30-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

VIOLENT RIVER*** has finished in the money in consecutive races against better, while earning the fastest Beyer figures in this race. CHROME CANDY is quicker than the top selection, and he is reunited with leading rider Cristian Torres. PALMETTO DEVIL is taking a significant drop in class for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, and the gray colt may appreciate running on a fast track for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Violent RiverArrietaRobertson9-5

10 Chrome CandyTorresCravens7-2

1 Palmetto DevilAsmussenAsmussen9-2

4 Dancin RocketZimmermanMartin6-1

9 No Mo WhiningHernandezBroberg10-1

3 Without ObjectionBealmearHartman15-1

6 Gust of WindAndersonTranquilino15-1

5 Honest OpinionLanderosCaster12-1

2 StatlerBarbosaHobby20-1

8 Mo AngellBowenHaran20-1

11 Native MoonshineGallardoTranquilino30-1

7 GuydonHTorresBahena50-1

7 The Purple Martin. Purse $200,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies

XTREME SMOKE SHOW** had a less than ideal trip when beaten less than two lengths in the Dixie Belle, and the improving filly should benefit from a more lively pace. XTREME DIVA is a multiple stake-winning filly who has shown great determination in her last two victories. BLUE SQUALL was beaten a flared nostril in the Dixie Belle, and the sharp filly switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Xtreme Smoke ShowArrietaRobertson5-1

6 Xtreme DivaVazquezRobertson2-1

2 Blue SquallTorresMorse5-2

5 AsterniaEsquivelMorse7-2

3 Brooklynn DrewBejaranoHartman6-1

4 Tx Women for ArtsSantanaAsmussen8-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3- and 4-year-old fillies which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance

HAULIN ICE** followed a second-place debut with an authoritative wire-to-wire maiden victory, and she appears to hold a talent advantage. COUNT IT ALL JOY showed vastly improved early speed when fifth best in a restricted sprint stake, and she will appreciate dropping into an entry-level allowance. NO COINCIDENCES made every pole a winning one in a four-length maiden victory, and the lightly raced and promising filly figures to work out an ideal stalking trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Haulin IceJuarezSchultz3-1

9 Count It All JoySantanaAltamirano5-1

4 No CoincidencesAsmussenMoquett9-2

11 The Girl in RedArrietaCalhoun6-1

6 SthenicVazquezCreighton8-1

7 Appealing AddieTorresMorse4-1

3 DoughtyEsquivelMorse15-1

2 TimbavatiBejaranoMoquett15-1

10 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon20-1

5 Lassie My GirlCastilloWilson20-1

8 Sassy LassDe La CruzMcBride20-1

9 The Whitmore. Grade III. Purse $250,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

RYVIT*** is a graded stake-winning sprinter, who won the Bachelor last season at Oaklawn, and he is back in stake company following a clear allowance victory. TEJANO TWIST is the defending champion of the Whitmore, and the powerful stretch runner has an outstanding record on a fast track. SURVEILLANCE is a multiple stake winner at Fair Grounds, and he ships from New Orleans at the top of his game.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen2-1

2 Tejano TwistLanderosHartman9-5

4 SurveillanceGrahamDesormeaux6-1

1 OsbourneLeparouxMoquett8-1

5 Ninja WarriorTorresDiodoro5-1

7 CowanVazquezJacobson10-1

6 Jaxon TravelerPratAsmussen12-1

10 Purse $141,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HARLOCAP*** easily defeated a quality entry-level allowance field last month, and the stake-placed colt should get the jump on his primary rivals. HEROIC MOVE is a multiple stake-placed finisher, who also exits a decisive entry-level allowance victory, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. ROCKET CAN has not raced since a ninth-place finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but he is the class of the field, and he appears to be working well for Hall of Famer Bill Mott.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 HarlocapAsmussenAsmussen4-1

10 Heroic MoveHernandezDiodoro2-1

8 Rocket CanPratMott9-5

2 Pats PropertyBowenHaran12-1

5 Lucky BossEsquivelContreras10-1

9 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen12-1

4 Secret PocketArrietaPeitz15-1

7 Texas Red HotBejaranoMorse20-1

3 TapsasionalBealmearStuart20-1

1 Warren LDe La CruzAnderson30-1

11 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

AURORA GEE** pressed a fast pace before finishing a tired third in her second race, and she recorded a subsequent bullet work and drew well for a sprinter with speed. RUNNINTHESTREETS has finished with energy in consecutive second-place finishes, and five straight runner-up finishes dating back to last summer. Q'S YOUR MAMA raced close to the lead in a promising third-place debut, and she may move up moving from a wet to fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

13 Aurora GeeQuinonezVon Hemel6-1

6 RunninthestreetsArrietaAnderson2-1

7 Q's Your MamaEsquivelPeitz7-2

5 This Damsel MayflyHarrCline20-1

14 Aloha BabyHernandezCates7-2

12 Wildwood QueenFuentesBecker6-1

11 SparklyTorresFires5-1

10 Who LuHernandezCombs12-1

9 Miss Mo MesaChuanSchultz15-1

1 Queen MallardAsmussenMoquett15-1

2 Devlish GalCastilloRobertson12-1

3 My JuliaBejaranoMorse15-1

8 J J's JoyBarbosaGreen20-1

4 Ariel M DBealmearJackson30-1