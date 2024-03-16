Rock solid

When I was a young father, I learned a lot about choices that are inherent to being human. I learned this by doing laundry.
Trial and error taught me the necessity of unloading my oldest son's pockets before sticking the pants in a washing machine.
OPINION
Today at 2:50 a.m.
When I was a young father, I learned a lot about choices that are inherent to being human. I learned this by doing laundry.
Trial and error taught me the necessity of unloading my oldest son's pockets before sticking the pants in a washing machine.