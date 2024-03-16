BASEBALL

CONWAY 12, SOUTHAVEN (MISS.) 2 (6) Drake Naylor went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI to lead Conway (6-5) in the Lewis Harris Tournament in Bartlett, Tenn. Thomas Ford had 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 RBI for the Wampus Cats. Shaun Cover also finished with two RBI in the win.

GREENWOOD 7, RED OAK (OKLA.) 6 Austin Mitchell was 2 for 3, and Zack Zitzman drove in two runs as Greenwood (5-1) escaped.

BENTONVILLE 11, BLUE SPRINGS (MO.) 3 The Tigers overcame an early 3-0 deficit to come back and beat the Wildcats in the first of two games on Friday. Bentonville scored 4 runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead and then added a run in the fourth, 3 in the fifth, 2 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh. Carter Nye had 2 hits, 2 RBI and scored a run, while Bodi Gist had 2 hits, scored 2 runs and drove in one. Boyce Read had two hits, a run and RBI. Eli McCall had a hit and three RBI. Carson Harrell started and pitched 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, 5 walks, 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Spencer Trump pitched three scoreless innings of relief with one walk and one strikeout.

LEE'S SUMMIT WEST (MO.) 9, BENTONVILLE 1 The Titans scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn a 2-0 lead into a 8-0 lead in Bentonville's second game of the day. Bentonville was limited to four hits. Arya Waikar had a hit and RBI. Joey Manthe took the loss for the Tigers, who will play two more games again today in Parkview, Mo.

SOFTBALL

GRAVETTE 5, LINCOLN 4 Brookle Handle allowed 3 hits and struck out 4 in 7 innings to push Gravette (3-1) during the Farmington Tournament. Brynn Romine was 3 for 4, and Madelin Schoonover hit a home run for the Lady Lions.

ROGERS 4, PEA RIDGE 0 Ava Johnson tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 to help the Lady Mounties to the win at Pea Ridge. Kadence Janney doubled and drove in two runs, while Raylee Wagner scored two runs for Rogers (7-1). Johnson tossed the complete-game shutout and walked just one.

BENTONVILLE 11, MELBOURNE 0 The Lady Tigers scored in every inning in a shutout victory over Melbourne at the Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison. Demi Donahoe led the Lady Tigers with 3 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI, while Alexis Lorennij had 2 hits, a run and RBI. Anna Lee Kulka and Marissa Gianneschi each scored two runs. Ryann Sanders pitched three scoreless innings for Bentonville with four strikeouts while Lilly Hagedorn had one scoreless inning of work.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

BRYANT 4, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 3 Hudson Thomason went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored as Bryant (6-3, 2-0 6A-Central) held off the Rockets. Gideon Motes had a run-scoring double, and Eli Berry picked up the win on the mound for the Hornets.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 13, GUY-PERKINS 1 (5) Kade Williams was 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in during a blowout for Conway Christian (4-1). Alex Stone and Icen Cheng had two hits and two RBI each, and Ace Koehler scored three runs for the Eagles.

JONESBORO 4, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 3 Daniel Romero drove in the winning run for Jonesboro (5-2, 1-1 6A-Central), which picked up its first conference victory of the season. Jordan Noelle had three hits, and Asa Mayer registered two hits for the Golden Hurricane. Luke Weatherley pitched 2 innings and allowed 0 hits while striking out 4 to take the win.

MANILA 4, RIVERCREST 3 Drake Morris was 2 for 3 with 2 runs batted in and 2 runs scored as Manila (1-2, 1-0 3A-3) prevailed. Isaac Moore went 7 innings, giving up 5 hits and walking 1 while striking out 3 for the Lions.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 9, QUITMAN 0 Josh Brock drove in a pair of runs as South Side Bee Branch (7-3, 5-0 2A-2) shut out the Bulldogs. Case Walls also scored twice for the Hornets, who got a 13-strikeout performance from Kai Nichols.

SOFTBALL

DEWITT 15, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 0 (5) Neci Hill went 3 f0r 3 and drove in 6 runs to lead DeWitt (5-2, 2-0 3A-8). Hill, who hit a home run, also struck out 9 and gave up 1 hit in 5 innings for the Lady Dragons.

GOSNELL 15, PIGGOTT 0 (3) Savana Gist tossed a perfect game to power Gosnell (3-1, 2-1 3A-3). She struck out 7 of the 9 batters she faced while going 1 for 3 at the plate for the Lady Pirates.

MALVERN 15, DE QUEEN 5 Kendall Watson was a perfect 5 for 5 at the plate with 2 runs batted in as Malvern (6-2, 4-0 4A-7) rolled. Watson also struck out two in six innings for the Lady Leopards. Alexis Jenkins was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI in the win as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

BISHOP KELLEY 3, ROGERS 2 The Lady Mounties fell in nonconference action at Tulsa Bishop Kelley on Thursday evening. Elizabeth Vargas and Asthen Holloway scored goals for the Lady Mounties, while Kayla Eggers and Zoey Salinas had assists.