Scores

Today at 2:09 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

Baseball

Bentonville 11, Blue Springs (Kan.) 3

Conway 12, Southaven (Miss.) 2

Elkins 10-11, Lincoln 0-1

Greenwood 7, Red Oak (Okla.) 6

Harrison 10, Bolivar (Mo.) 3

Highland 11, Jonesboro Westside 1

Hillcrest 10, Bald Knob 0

Huntsville 10, Belle Vernon (Pa.) 5

Huntsville 5, Midwest (Calif.) 2

Joe T. Robinson 4, Vilonia 2

Lakeland (Fla.) 7, Pea Ridge 6

Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 9, Bentonville 1

Melbourne 6, Pangburn 1

Monticello 15, Watson Chapel 0

Mount Ida 9, Acorn 8

Nashville 10, Hope 0

Rogers 3, Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.) 1

Rogers Heritage 5, Olathe South (Kan.) 0

Salem 10, Mountain View 5

Texarkana 1, Hooks, Texas 0

Woodlawn 9, Fordyce 0

Softball

Acorn 14, Mount Ida 0

Cedar Ridge 15, White County Central 3

Gravette 5, Lincoln 4

Harrison 5, Paragould 2

Junction City 7, Summerfield (Mo.) 6

Rogers 4, Pea Ridge 0

Springdale Har-Ber 7, Prairie Grove 1

West Side Greers Ferry 27, Norfork 4

Soccer

Girls

Bentonville 4, Kickapoo (Mo.) 0

Brookland 3, Joe T. Robinson 1

Cave City 5, Paragould 1

Star City 3, Cossatot River 1

Wynne 1, Heber Springs 1, tie

Boys

Farmington 2, Harrison 2, tie

Joe T. Robinson 0, Brookland 0, tie

Paragould 4, Crowley's Ridge 1

Star City 2, Cossatot River 0

Wynne 0, Heber Springs 0, tie

Upcoming Events