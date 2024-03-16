High school
Friday's scores
Baseball
Bentonville 11, Blue Springs (Kan.) 3
Conway 12, Southaven (Miss.) 2
Elkins 10-11, Lincoln 0-1
Greenwood 7, Red Oak (Okla.) 6
Harrison 10, Bolivar (Mo.) 3
Highland 11, Jonesboro Westside 1
Hillcrest 10, Bald Knob 0
Huntsville 10, Belle Vernon (Pa.) 5
Huntsville 5, Midwest (Calif.) 2
Joe T. Robinson 4, Vilonia 2
Lakeland (Fla.) 7, Pea Ridge 6
Lee's Summit West (Mo.) 9, Bentonville 1
Melbourne 6, Pangburn 1
Monticello 15, Watson Chapel 0
Mount Ida 9, Acorn 8
Nashville 10, Hope 0
Rogers 3, Blue Valley Southwest (Kan.) 1
Rogers Heritage 5, Olathe South (Kan.) 0
Salem 10, Mountain View 5
Texarkana 1, Hooks, Texas 0
Woodlawn 9, Fordyce 0
Softball
Acorn 14, Mount Ida 0
Cedar Ridge 15, White County Central 3
Gravette 5, Lincoln 4
Harrison 5, Paragould 2
Junction City 7, Summerfield (Mo.) 6
Rogers 4, Pea Ridge 0
Springdale Har-Ber 7, Prairie Grove 1
West Side Greers Ferry 27, Norfork 4
Soccer
Girls
Bentonville 4, Kickapoo (Mo.) 0
Brookland 3, Joe T. Robinson 1
Cave City 5, Paragould 1
Star City 3, Cossatot River 1
Wynne 1, Heber Springs 1, tie
Boys
Farmington 2, Harrison 2, tie
Joe T. Robinson 0, Brookland 0, tie
Paragould 4, Crowley's Ridge 1
Star City 2, Cossatot River 0
Wynne 0, Heber Springs 0, tie