SWAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

JACKSON STATE 70, UAPB 48

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff fell into a 10-0 hole and never got out of it, losing during the semifinals at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Ti'lan Boler finished with 19 points and seven rebounds to power regular-season champion Jackson State (25-6), which moved on to play Alcorn State today in the title game. Andriana Avent came off the bench to score 19 points, too, as the Tigers controlled the game from start to finish.

UAPB (17-16) missed its first eight shots and didn't net its first points until Tia Morgan hit a three-pointer with 4:28 to go in the first quarter. Jackson State continued to push the tempo in the second period and took a 38-20 lead at halftime.

The Golden Lions got their deficit down to 42-28 with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter following a layup from Maya Peat, but the Tigers quickly ran off seven straight points to put out that rally.

UAPB got no closer than 15 points in the final period.

Angel Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Miya Crump followed with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for Jackson State, which shot 22 of 65 (33.8%) from the floor but had a commanding 55-40 rebounding advantage.

Kalia Walker scored 19 points, and Zaay Green posted 15 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the Golden Lions, who hit just 14 of 59 (23.7%) shots for the game.