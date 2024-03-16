Two more sentenced to federal prison in international fraud scheme involving Fayetteville man

Today at 9:52 a.m.

by Ron Wood


FAYETTEVILLE -- Two associates of convicted fraudster John Nock were sentenced to federal prison Friday for their roles in a multimillion-dollar, international fraud scheme.

John Nock of Fayetteville, along with Brian Brittsan of San Marcos, Calif.;

Upcoming Events