White House counsel: Halt impeachment

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's top White House lawyer is encouraging House Speaker Mike Johnson to end his chamber's efforts to impeach the president over unproven claims that he benefited from the business dealings of his son and brother.

On Friday, White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a letter to Johnson, R-La., that testimony and records turned over to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees have failed to establish any wrongdoing and that even Republican witnesses have poured cold water on the impeachment effort. It comes a month after federal prosecutors charged an ex-FBI informant who was the source of some of the most explosive allegations with lying about the Bidens and undisclosed Russian intelligence contacts.

"It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker," Siskel wrote. "This impeachment is over. There is too much important work to be done for the American people to continue wasting time on this charade."

Johnson has acknowledged that it's unclear whether the Biden probe will disclose impeachable offenses and that "people have gotten frustrated" that it has dragged on this long. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has set a hearing next week despite Hunter Biden's decision not to appear.

Chicago mayor backs off eviction plan

CHICAGO -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration reversed itself Friday, announcing that migrants will no longer start being evicted today from Chicago's migrant shelter system. It's the mayor's latest about-face in his handling of a 60-day shelter limit policy that has seen months of delays and backlash.

However, the administration said it will evict 35 migrants Sunday, and the pace of evictions after that is unclear.

During a Friday briefing with City Hall reporters, Johnson's deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas confirmed the change ahead of today's deadline for the first group of migrants required to leave the shelters. The mayor had told reporters Wednesday that the city would move ahead with limited evictions amid outcry from a group of aldermen opposed to the policy.

The late change comes as residents of a Lower West Side shelter currently grapple with a measles outbreak. As of Thursday, 12 cases of the highly infectious disease have been reported in Chicago -- the first such cases in five years -- ten of which are from the migrant facility that is in the midst of a lockdown.

It is unclear how many migrants would have been affected were the Johnson administration to have proceeded.

Justices deny student drag show request

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal from a student group that has been blocked from staging a drag show at a public university in Texas.

The justices did not comment Friday in refusing to issue an order that would have allowed Spectrum WT -- a group for LGBTQ+ students and allies -- to put on a charity show March 22 on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, south of Amarillo.

The Texas college dispute first arose last year when the school's president, Walter Wendrell, announced in a letter and column laden with religious references that drag performances would not be allowed on campus. Wendrell wrote that the shows discriminate against women and that the performances were "derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent." Spectrum WT sued, arguing that drag wasn't designed to be offensive and portraying it as a celebration of many things.

Judge tosses out 2 of 3 suits in killings

MADISON, Wis. -- A federal judge has dismissed two of three claims against a former Wisconsin police officer who killed three people of color in five years.

The families of Antonio Gonzales, Jay Anderson and Alvin Cole filed federal lawsuits in 2021 and 2022 against former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah and the city's Police Department, alleging that Mensah used excessive force and the department promotes racism. The lawsuits were consolidated in September 2022.

In Milwaukee, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed the Gonzales and Anderson families' claims Thursday, online court records show. He allowed the Cole case to continue, setting oral arguments for next month.

The families' attorney, Kimberly Motley, had no immediate comment Friday.

Mensah shot Gonzales, 29, in 2015 after Gonzales approached him with a sword and refused to drop it, according to prosecutors. He shot Anderson in 2016 after he found Anderson, 25, sleeping in a car in a park after hours. Mensah said he opened fire when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat. And he shot Cole, 17, during a foot chase outside a mall in 2020. Mensah said the teen fired first.

Mensah is Black. Anderson and Cole were Black and Gonzales was identified as Indigenous.

Prosecutors chose not to charge Mensah in any of the incidents. He resigned from the Police Department under pressure in 2020 and joined the Waukesha County sheriff's office.



