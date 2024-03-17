20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 5-11 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

March 5

James David McCoy, 55, and Jacqueline Nmi Willhoite, 53, both of Fort Smith

John Dale Glidewell, 76, and Guyanne Ann Glidewell, 74, both of Barling

Dylan Andrew Jordan, 44, and Jessie LaDawn McKee, 32, both of Coleman, Okla.

Clayton David Denney, 48, and Melissa Claire Glory, 46, both of Fort Smith

Robert Wayne Bunch, 65, and Teresa Ann Boelter, 65, both of Fort Smith

March 6

Joshua Daniel Mars, 40, and Pebbles Dawnyell Galdamez, 47, both of Fort Smith

Emery Clifford Thompson, 48, Bixby, Okla., and Stephanie Lee Bingham, 56, Tulsa, Okla.

Stephanie Nicole Strain, 36, and Courtney Lee Cannon, 36, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Allan Boyd, 34, and Katherine Michelle Snow, 34, both of Barling

Jacob Wayne Pischke, 19, and Madison McKenzie Austin, 19, both of Alma

March 7

Colton Wiley Miesner, 31, Fort Smith, and Morgan Ilene Wright, 25, Orlando, Fla.

Ronald Ward Boone, 66, and Claudia Crouch, 76, both of Fort Smith

Braxton Alan Carter, 23, and Mollie Elizabeth Wisner, 22, both of Lavaca

Austin Blake Gibbs, 23, and Danielle Cheri Clarke, 29, both of Fort Smith

Chad Randall Asher, 33, and Brianna Leigh Carter, 29, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

March 8

Hunter Levi Matthew Kane, 25, Waldron, and Autumn Violet Kohr, 21, Greenwood

James Tyler Holmes, 22, and Kylie Paige Eveld, 22, both of Greenwood

Ross Heaton Skillman II, 40, Edmond, Okla., and Holly Ann Sutton, 40, Sallisaw, Okla.

Jered Wells Denton, 23, and Dominique Paige Gallego, 20, both of Lavaca

Jorge Sanchez-Resendiz, 45, and Cecilia Luevano Lopez, 41, both of Fort Smith

Charles Jason White II, 26, and Kara Leigh-Ann Stephens, 25, both of Henryetta, Okla.

Austin James Roam, 25, Barling, and Lindsey Marie Ridenour, 22, Lincoln

March 11

Devin Lee Dickson, 36, and Elizabeth Anne Osborn, 40, both of Fort Smith

Nathan Edward Crider, 35, Barling, and Elizabeth Gay Autrey, 37, Muskogee, Okla.

Miguel Aleman, 46, and Rosa Alejandrina Piedra Manzano, 49, both of Fort Smith