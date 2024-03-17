2024 March Madness: Odds and Spread for Every Round 1 Game

The field of 68 has been finalized and spreads are already set for the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament.

March Madness begins Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton with the First Four and continues Thursday and Friday when the Round of 64 gets underway across the country. Heavy favorites can be found all over the bracket but there are plenty of compelling first round matchups.

The defending national champion UConn Huskies earned the No. 1 overall seed as they look to become the first team since the 2006-2007 Florida Gators to win back-to-back titles. The Houston Cougars, North Carolina Tar Heels and Purdue Boilermakers also earned No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.

The Cougars and Boilermakers were No. 1 seeds in the 2023 tournament as well and while Houston advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, Purdue became the second No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed, joining the 2018 Virginia Cavaliers. For what it's worth, the Cavaliers won it all the year after their historic upset.

Tuesday, March 19

No. 10 Colorado State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Virginia

No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard (-3)

Wednesday, March 20

No. 10 Colorado (-2) vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State (-4.5)

Thursday, March 21

No. 9 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi State

No. 10 Nevada (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Dayton

No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Washington State (-1.5)

No. 10 Colorado State/No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 Texas (TBD)

No. 11 Duquesne vs. No. 6 BYU (-7.5)

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 6 South Carolina (-1.5)

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (-5.5)

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Gonzaga (-6)

No. 13 Samford vs. No. 4 Kansas (-8.5)

No. 14 Akron vs. No. 3 Creighton (-13.5)

No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 Illinois (-13.5)

No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky (-13.5)

No. 15 Long Beach State vs. No. 2 Arizona (-20.5)

No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 2 Tennessee ()

No. 15 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Iowa State (-16.5)

No. 16 Howard/No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 1 North Carolina (TBD)

Friday, March 22

No. 9 TCU (-3.5) vs. No. 8 Utah State

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Nebraska (-3)

No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Florida Atlantic (-1.5)

No. 10. Colorado/No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Florida (TBD)

No. 11 New Mexico (-1.5) vs. No. 6 Clemson

No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-7.5)

No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (-5)

No. 12 Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's (-5.5)

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Duke (-11.5)

No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 3 Alabama (-10.5)

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Auburn (-12.5)

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Baylor (-12.5)

No. 15 Western Kentucky vs. No. 2 Marquette (-15.5)

No. 16 Stetson vs. No. 1 UConn (-26.5)

No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 Houston (-22)

No. 16 Grambling State/No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 1 Purdue (TBD)

