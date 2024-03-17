



7 Pakistan soldiers die in attack on base

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden truck into a sprawling military post in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, the military and security officials said. At least seven soldiers were killed in the bombing and ensuing shootout.

Troops responding to the attack in North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, killed six more attackers, some of whom were wearing suicide vests, the military said.

A newly formed militant group, Jaish-e-Fursan-e-Muhammad, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The military said a portion of the military post collapsed. It said five soldiers died in the truck bombing and two officers in the shootout that followed.

A clearance operation is still underway in the area, it said, adding that the "security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to the troops who were "martyred" in the attack.

Pirates surrender vessel to Indian navy

NEW DELHI -- The Indian navy said late Saturday that it had taken control of a bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates and evacuated the 17 crew members on the vessel.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the navy said all 35 pirates on board the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen had surrendered and the vessel was checked for illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.

The development came after men on the bulk carrier fired at an Indian warship in international waters Friday.

The vessel was first boarded by pirates Dec. 14 near the Yemeni island of Socotra, around 150 miles off Somalia.

Activity from Somali pirates has dropped in recent years, but there has been growing concern it could resume amid the political uncertainty and wider chaos in the region that has included attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

India recently began to flex its its naval power in international waters, including anti-piracy patrols and a widely publicized deployment close to the Red Sea to help protect ships from attacks during Israel's war with Hamas.

12 protesters sentenced in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong court sentenced 12 people Saturday to prison over the storming of the city's legislative council building at the height of the anti-government protests in 2019.

Hundreds of protesters swarmed into the legislature the night of July 1, 2019 -- the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China -- defacing pictures and smashing furniture. Some spray-painted slogans in the chamber and painted over the territory's emblem on a wall before vacating the site as riot police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas before moving inside.

The 12 defendants, including former student leader Althea Suen, actor Gregory Wong, and activists Ventus Lau and Owen Chow, were previously convicted for rioting. Some of them were also found guilty of other related charges.

Judge Li Chi-ho handed down jail terms ranging between 4½ years and 6 years and 10 months, depending on the degree of their involvement and mitigating factors.

Li said the legislature holds a unique constitutional status and the nature of the event was serious, with a far-reaching impact. The acts of the protesters were "targeting the city's government," he said.

After the sentences were handed down, some supporters of the defendants cried in the courtroom and many others waved at the accused. Some chanted, "Hang in there!"

Volcano in Iceland erupts for 4th time

GRINDAVIK, Iceland -- A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.

Iceland's Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 2 miles long between Stóra-Skógfell and the Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland's top tourist attractions, when the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said.

The eruption site is a few miles northeast of Grindavik, a coastal town of 3,800 people.

Grindavik was evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years with a series of earthquakes that opened large cracks in the ground north of the town.

The volcano erupted Dec. 18, sending lava flowing away from Grindavik. A second eruption that began Jan. 14 sent lava toward the town, consuming several buildings.

Both eruptions lasted only a matter of days. A third eruption began Feb. 8 and petered out within hours.

RUV quoted geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson as saying the latest eruption is the most powerful so far.







