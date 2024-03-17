Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: If partner makes a takeout double and the next hand redoubles for business, what should a jump to a new suit show from you, the fourth hand?

-- Their Hand,

Hamilton, Ontario

DEAR READER: These jumps should be preemptive, with at least five cards. Your opponents have announced the balance of power (unless they are psyching), but responder's shape is ill-defined. A preemptive jump, taking up some room, might make it hard for the opponents to find their best spot. If you find you have a very good hand, you can still cue-bid opener's suit, or pass and then double back in later (for takeout).

DEAR MR. WOLFF: In a club masterpoint game, no one vulnerable, my left-hand opponent opened one club, my partner bid one heart and the next hand bid one no-trump. I held ; 10-4-2, k 7, l K-Q-10-6, ' A-Q-J-10-4. Is there a call to show this hand?

-- Little John,

Lorain, Ohio

DEAR READER: In the given auction, two clubs is a heart raise so you can't bid clubs naturally, at least at your first turn. As a general rule, cue-bidding the opponents' suit is always a raise for partner. Passing and then bidding the suit is natural. I like to play double here as takeout for the unbid suits, though that would require specific partnership agreement.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I picked up ; Q-J-8-7-4-3-2, k J-10-9, l 9-8-3, ' --- and heard my left-hand opponent open one no-trump. Of course, my partner overcalled three clubs, and the next player passed. I passed, and we ended up in a poor spot. Should I have tried to rescue the situation with three spades?

-- Misfit,

Durango, Colo.

DEAR READER: You did the right thing by passing. It was unlikely that you had a good contract available, holding a void in partner's long suit, while bidding could get you into even more trouble. It is often difficult for the opponents to catch you after a one-no-trump opening, since responder's double is best played for takeout. So you should pass, hoping to escape a penalty. If it continued with double - pass - pass, you could try three spades at that point.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I played in a tournament in a very small venue recently. The tables were packed closely together. Everyone was complaining about hearing things from the next table. What should be done in these situations?

-- Cozy Corner,

Selma, Ala.

DEAR READER: It is incumbent upon all players to keep their voices down more than usual. Do not announce the score at the end of the hand or call out other scores. If something is heard at another table that adversely affects their deal, your table may be penalized.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Would you make a takeout double of one heart, holding ; A-J-7-3, k Q-J-2, l K-10-5-4, ' 6-5, facing a passed partner?

-- Draw the Line,

Casper, Wyo.

DEAR READER: No, I would not act at any vulnerability. You should have a bit extra to double opposite a passed hand, either in shape or high cards. This hand, with no club support and a defensive heart holding, does not qualify. I would not even double with this if partner were unpassed!

